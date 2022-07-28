Paddington station: Inquiry after wheelie bin falls and blocks rails

www.bbc.com
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
BBC
Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre
The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
BBC
Lillia Valutyte: Suspect photos released after girl, 9, stabbed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they "urgently" want to question over the death of of a nine-year-girl who was stabbed in a town centre. Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday. Lincolnshire Police urged people not to approach the...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
BBC
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
BBC
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
BBC
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
BBC
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
BBC
Forty million-year-old crocodile fossil goes under the hammer
A fossil of 40 million-year-old crocodile is set to be auctioned in Glasgow. It is in a collection of 200 fossils and natural history specimens from a retired geologist in the Highlands. The crocodile, Plalaysuchus Petroleum, comes from the Eocene period and was found perfectly preserved. The 92cm long skeleton,...
BBC
Gravesend robber sentenced after he was caught due to fare evasion
A man who carried out a string of robberies at bookmakers across London has been jailed for 10 years after he was caught dodging his train fare. Detectives used CCTV footage to identify Brett Mullan, 50, from Wellington Street, Gravesend. Mullan had used a collapsible walking stick in a carrier...
BBC
St Albans: The hidden naval history lost in a fire
The Hertfordshire city of St Albans is well-known for its Roman settlement and Norman cathedral. When fire hit a number of small industrial units in the city this week, it destroyed a piece of hidden history. On Monday, firefighters spent more than 13 hours fighting the blaze which started in...
BBC
Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
BBC
Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
BBC
Murder charge after woman fell from height near Wembley Stadium
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who fell from a height in north-west London. Kathleen John, 39, died early on Friday, when emergency services were called to London Road near Wembley Stadium. Leonidas Georgalla 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court earlier.
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Drains and gardens searched as police quiz suspect
Police have been searching drains and back gardens near where a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed as a suspect continues to be held for her murder. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. A 22-year-old man was arrested in Boston on...
BBC
Countryside crime rise linked to cost-of-living crisis
Theft of farmers' livestock, vehicles and fuel is on the rise due to the UK's cost-of-living crisis, according to a new countryside crime report. Rural crime claims payouts between January and March were over 40% higher than in 2021, insurer NFU Mutual says. It warned rising food prices could see...
