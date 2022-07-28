Hotter, drier weather ahead

Back to School Forecast Back to school is right around the corner! Here's an average for what we see through the school year. (Mike Buresh)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — Our weather is turning hotter and a little drier, just in time for any weekend plans.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there will still be isolated showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening but only about a quarter to about 30% of the area should see any significant rainfall.

For those that do see any storm activity, locally heavy rain and lightning strikes will be the primary threats, but most areas should stay dry. That trend looks like it will continue on Friday and into the weekend.

It’s going to be hot and humid the next several days with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures 105+.

An increase in a few showers and storms don’t return in our forecast until Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, in the tropics, there are no areas of immediate concern for now. Updates can always be found in Talking the Tropics with Mike Buresh.

