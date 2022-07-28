UPDATE: Police investigating SUV crash in south Fargo

froggyweb.com
trfradio.com
Alvarado Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured in a 2 vehicle accident Saturday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Betty Simonson, 54, of Alvarado was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Police, ambulance, and fire officials responded to the crash at Highway 2 and Highway 75...
froggyweb.com
Borup man injured in rollover crash near Arthur
ARTHUR, N.D. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Ave SE in rural Arthur Saturday afternoon. A 19-year-old man from Borup, Minn., lost control of his vehicle, rolling it through the ditch and into...
froggyweb.com
Firefighters protect Fargo apartment building from raging garage fire
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters managed to knock down a fast-moving, detached-garage fire early Sunday, preventing it from extending to a nearby apartment building. Crews arrived at 1517 34th St. S. shortly before 4AM to find the garages engulfed in heavy flames, which were being pushed toward the apartment building by the wind.
lakesarearadio.net
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
froggyweb.com
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
KNOX News Radio
kvrr.com
Man Armed With Rifle Shot And Killed By Officers In Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer has shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle in Mapleton, North Dakota. Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired after 10 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue North. Officers arrived...
DL-Online
UPDATE: Sheriff's office identifies Elbow Lake man in fatal motorcycle crash near Vergas
VERGAS (Aug. 1, 2022) — George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake was identified by the Otter County Sheriff's Office Monday as the motorcyclist who died in a crash near Vergas on Friday. Hough was riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4, southwest of Vergas, when he drifted over...
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
froggyweb.com
Off-duty SD firefighter saves two-year-old from Minn. lake drowning
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – A two-year-old boy was saved from near drowning Sunday morning north of Pelican Rapids. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was found after family members realized he’d wandered off from a gathering of several families at Sand Lake. The boy’s father discovered him near the shore, face down in the water. A member of a visiting family who is also a firefighter in South Dakota immediately began CPR on the child while another family member called 911.
valleynewslive.com
Tons of debris leftover from early morning apartment garage fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A very scary early morning for some Fargo residents, as a detached row of garages at an apartment complex caught fire just before 3:30 this morning. “Someone was banging on my door. It was the police yelling, ‘Fire, fire, fire get out,” says resident...
DL-Online
valleynewslive.com
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls
One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
kvrr.com
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
DL-Online
Elbow Lake man dead after suffering medical issue during motorcycle crash near Vergas
VERGAS — An Elbow Lake man was pronounced dead at a local hospital following a motorcycle crash near Vergas on Friday. The 70-year-old Elbow Lake man, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Road 4, southwest of Vergas, when he reportedly drifted over the center line and entered a ditch on the north side of the roadway, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release. The motorcycle continued through the ditch and ended up crashing into Lawrence Lake.
valleynewslive.com
One person stabbed at N. Moorhead park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a north Moorhead park. Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 they were called to Memorial Park in north Moorhead for a report of a stabbing. Officer say they found one person with a stab wound...
kvrr.com
Former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist dies
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Former longtime Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has died following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A law enforcement career that spanned four decades, Bergquist joined the Moorhead Police Department in 1988 and served as Clay County Sheriff from 2003 to 2019. Sheriff Mark Empting...
