UPDATE: Police investigating SUV crash in south Fargo

A 2-year-old boy had a close call on Sunday after his family found him face-down in water on the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the near-drowning was reported just before 11 a.m. at a lake home where several families had gathered for the weekend. In the late morning, family members realized the boy, whose name was not released, was nowhere to be found. They searched for him inside and outside the residence, and the boy’s father found him in the water near shore.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO