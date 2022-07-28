$20 Mil Apartments Will Replace Empty Properties in Downtown Schenectady

1039thebreezealbany.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
wamc.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
glensfallschronicle.com
wamc.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
wamc.org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
glensfallschronicle.com
mychamplainvalley.com
WNYT
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0