4 year old boy on bike hit by car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A four-year-old boy was flown to a hospital Wednesday night after police said that the child was hit by car.

Police said that they were called around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Midlothian and Helena Avenue.

Officers said that the child was on a bicycle.

Police said that the child was in critical condition when he was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital. Police now say that he is in good condition.

A report has not yet been filed on this incident.

