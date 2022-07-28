ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies vs. Pirates Prediction and Odds for Thursday, July 28 (Take Comfort in Zack Wheeler Start)

By Iain MacMillan
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Wheeler
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
512K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy