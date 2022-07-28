Dalmatia Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident Involving Apparatus

www.wkok.com
wkok.com
Man Suffers Minor Injury After Flipping Over Vehicle on Route 45
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Centre County man came away with minor injuries after flipping over his vehicle on Route 45 Sunday morning. Milton state police say injured was 37-year-old William Evans, who was taken to Geisinger, but there is no update on his medical condition. Troopers say Evans was not wearing a seat belt.
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
Methamphetamine, gun located after police chase down four-wheeler in Shamokin
Shamokin, Pa. — An Ashland resident was ordered to be held on $20,000 monetary bail after police said they discovered methamphetamine and a loaded gun following a chase through Coal Township. Officer Michael Menapace said they observed Mark Stump, Jr. operating a four-wheeler near Tioga Street on July 24 at approximately 2:28 a.m. Stump continued to travel east even after authorities turned on lights and sirens in pursuit, Menapace wrote. ...
skooknews.com
Attempted Burglary Under Investigation in Ashland
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating an attempted burglary at a home in Ashland last week. According to Troopers, the incident occurred at a home on North 9th Street around 4:00am on Sunday, July 24th, 2022 when an unknown suspect pushed in a first floor window air conditioner.
Man smashes his vehicle's window, reports it to police as vandalism
West Milton, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly lied to police and told them someone smashed his vehicle window when he actually was the one who did it. State police at Milton say John Hine, 70, of West Milton, contacted them on July 23 to report someone had smashed the window of his vehicle and stolen a toolbox. During the investigation, a witness told police they saw Hine intentionally striking his own vehicle and causing damage. Hine was charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct through the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Driver of vehicle involved in crash Sunday morning had fatal medical episode: PSP
Muncy, Pa. — A fatal medical episode caused a 69-year-old woman to crash Sunday morning on Legion Road in Muncy Township. State police at Montoursville say Sharon E. Lowe, of Muncy, was traveling north shortly after 10 a.m. when she had a medical issue. Her 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck went off the right side of the road and hit a tree with its front passenger side bumper. The Lycoming County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Muncy Area EMS, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and Brelsford's Towing also assisted at the scene.
wkok.com
Deceased man identified after accidental drowning
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
PD: Two connected to multiple thefts found with meth
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged two people after they say they were caught stealing from Walmart and in possession of meth. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Tara Obrian, 51, and Shawn Sitarchyk, 47, both of Lehighton, were stopped by police in Hazleton on July 11 for suspected retail theft. As stated […]
WOLF
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
wkok.com
Six Injured, One Flown by Life Flight, After Mifflinburg Area Crash
MIFFLINBURG – There was a big response to a crash near Mifflinburg Saturday night; six people were reported injured, and one person was flown to the hospital. Milton state police are investigating the two-vehicle incident that saw routes 45 and 104 closed for several hours. Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1...
kingstonthisweek.com
Damage estimated at $400K in west-end Kingston house fire
Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the west end of the city early Monday morning after a pair of residents eating their breakfast saw smoke coming from their garage. Article content. Fire inspector Delbert Blakney said Monday afternoon that by the time crews arrived at 919...
Man allegedly kicks in front door, threatens residents inside home
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man kicked in a door and threatened someone with a gun, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street on July 24 after receiving reports of a burglary. Officer Ryan Brague said he spoke with witnesses on scene who named D'Andre Atkisson as the aggressor in the incident. Atkisson, 26, kicked the front door in twice and told the homeowners he had a gun, but left left after one witness said they were calling 911, Brague said. Atkisson was seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet SUV, according to a police affidavit. Atkisson was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and terroristic threats during a preliminary arraignment on July 26. Atkisson was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Docket sheet
Man charged with felony for stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Dalmatia man was charged with a felony for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart in Lewisburg. Logan Shaffer, 25, took numerous electronics and hygiene items from the store shortly before 8 p.m. July 11, according to state police at Milton. Those items included a computer monitor, keyboard, drone, Acer brand PC gaming unit, webcam, as well as several men's colognes. Total value of merchandise stole was $2,022.14. Shaffer was arraigned on Thursday in front of Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Docket Sheet
Wilkes-Barre man arrested in Union County for having crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana
White Deer, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man was recently taken into custody and arraigned for possessing several grams of crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana in Union County last summer. A warrant was issued for Kenneth E. Noaker, 48, of Wilkes-Barre after police served a search warrant at a home in White Deer Township on July 22, 2021. State police at Milton said they were serving the search warrant at 135...
wkok.com
Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river
Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
wkok.com
Police: Unknown Man Loitering, Luring Children into Vehicle
NEW BERLIN – A Friday evening incident in New Berlin has state police at Milton seeking information on a possible child abduction attempt. They said an unknown white male was loitering in a gray Volvo sedan along the 500 block of Vine Street from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and attempting to lure children into his vehicle.
