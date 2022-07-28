ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Craft Brewery Named One of the Top 4 in the State

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Joseph V. Labolito, Temple Now.

Home to an array of bars, breweries, and distilleries, Bristol has once again caught the attention of beer fans around the world, as Second Sin Brewing Co. has been recognized for its incredible brews.

Second Sin Brewing Co., located at 1500 Grundy Lane in Bristol, was opened by Beresky and his two business partners on Thanksgiving Eve of 2019. Since then, the brewery was one of 64 breweries to take part in the popular statewide 2022 PA Beer March Madness tournament, where it made it to the in the Final Four breweries of the competition.

Second Sin Brewing Co., located at 1500 Grundy Lane in Bristol, was opened by Beresky and his two business partners on Thanksgiving Eve of 2019. Since then, the brewery was one of 64 breweries to take part in the popular statewide 2022 PA Beer March Madness tournament, where it made it to the in the Final Four breweries of the competition.

“The entire thing was just so wild, and it really helped put us on the map, especially with some of the larger breweries out there,” Beresky said. “We’re going to be doing a collaboration beer with Troegs now, and it’s because of that tournament.”

This is not the only spotlight the Bucks County brewery has seen. Untappd — Drink Socially, a popular app for beer aficionados, ranked the brewery as No. 9 in the whole state of Pennsylvania.

“Even right in the beginning, it was really weird because we opened right before winter, and it is hard to really gauge your business off of that,” Beresky said.

Read more about the Bristol brewery at Temple Now.

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

