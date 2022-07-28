ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The gas price ranges from $4.59 to $5.99 in Los Angeles as of July 28. Find the cheapest station near you.

Everything Awesome
Everything Awesome
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DN66i_0gvsI3Hu00
Internet Image

Gasoline prices just hit the highest level since 2008, making the national average for a regular gallon of gas $4.065, according to AAA. In some areas, prices are much higher. As of July 28, the national average gas price is $4.278. In California, the average was $5.661.

Here's a list of stations and their prices from low to high near you. In Los Angeles, the gas price ranges from $4.59 to $5.99.

Berri Brothers

  • Price: $4.59
  • Location: 3860 E 3rd St Los Angeles, CA
  • Open at 08:00PM - 02:30PM

76

  • Price: $4.84
  • Location: 305 W Anaheim St Wilmington, CA
  • Open 24 hours

Rocket Oil

  • Price: $4.89
  • Location: 1701 W Anaheim St Long Beach, CA 
  • Open 24 hours

Fuel Up!

  • Price: $4.89
  • Location: 1124 E Chapman Ave Fullerton, CA
  • Open 24 hours

Costco

  • Price: $4.93
  • Location: 1220 W Foothill Blvd Azusa, CA

Chevron

  • Price: $4.99
  • Location: 575 W Pacific Coast Hwy Wilmington, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Azusa, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Wilmington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Berri Brothers Price#305 W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Everything Awesome

Everything Awesome

Seattle, WA
228
Followers
76
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Freelance writer focusing on local experiences

Comments / 0

Community Policy