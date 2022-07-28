The gas price ranges from $4.59 to $5.99 in Los Angeles as of July 28. Find the cheapest station near you.

Internet Image

Gasoline prices just hit the highest level since 2008, making the national average for a regular gallon of gas $4.065, according to AAA. In some areas, prices are much higher. As of July 28, the national average gas price is $4.278. In California, the average was $5.661.

Here's a list of stations and their prices from low to high near you. In Los Angeles, the gas price ranges from $4.59 to $5.99.

Berri Brothers

Price: $4.59

Location: 3860 E 3rd St Los Angeles, CA

Open at 08:00PM - 02:30PM

76

Price: $4.84

Location: 305 W Anaheim St Wilmington, CA

Open 24 hours

Rocket Oil

Price: $4.89

Location: 1701 W Anaheim St Long Beach, CA

Open 24 hours

Fuel Up!

Price: $4.89

Location: 1124 E Chapman Ave Fullerton, CA

Open 24 hours

Costco

Price: $4.93

Location: 1220 W Foothill Blvd Azusa, CA

Chevron