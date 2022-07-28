ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

What happened to North Carolina's tax-free weekend?

WCNC
WCNC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcnc.com

Comments / 7

Bea Eaton
3d ago

Sad thing is, not all residents of NC live in bordering counties that allow easy travel to the states that do offer the tax-free weekends. Result...most NC residents get hosed! Thanks so very much!🤬

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pricey Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border States#Tax Free Weekend#Republican#Democratic#North Carolinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy