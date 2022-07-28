What happened to North Carolina's tax-free weekend?

www.wcnc.com
Bea Eaton
3d ago
Sad thing is, not all residents of NC live in bordering counties that allow easy travel to the states that do offer the tax-free weekends. Result...most NC residents get hosed! Thanks so very much!🤬
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Comments / 7