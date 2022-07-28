Kirksville firefighters IAFF hosting its 2nd Annual Ranch Rodeo and Barrel Race

Richard Brown, 69, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away of natural causes at his home on Monday, July 25, 2022, after a period of declining health. Richard Lane Brown was born in Adair County on February 4, 1953, the son of Robert and Ruth (Hart) Brown. He graduated from Unionville High School in 1971 and then graduated from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville in ABS Drafting and Design. He married Terri Martin in 1973. To that marriage two children were born. Richard worked with Missouri Mining after college for seven years as a purchasing agent. Richard along with Joe Steele and his dad Robert Brown purchased and operated the Unionville Ready mix for seven years. Richard then attended Northeast Missouri State University obtaining a BS in Industrial Occupation. He began working for Hamilton and Associates in Kirksville, Missouri, for two years doing design work, concrete/soil analysis, and as a public works construction Inspector. Richard completed his BSE in Industrial Arts and Technology from Truman State University. He moved to Kansas City and soon after, married Mary Watson in 1990. There were no children born to this marriage, but he gained three stepchildren. He was employed with Smoot Company for eleven years. Richard was a Design Engineer, Sales Engineer, Sales Manager, and later Vice President of Sales. He was very proud of the four patents he had designed and developed. Richard married Ellen Jessen in 1999. To that marriage one child was born and Richard also gained a stepdaughter. The family moved to Iowa in 2000. Richard worked for Dana Corp for 6 years as a supervisor in the engine bearings department, in addition to having a large garden and greenhouse.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO