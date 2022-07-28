Kirksville firefighters IAFF hosting its 2nd Annual Ranch Rodeo and Barrel Race

ktvo.com
Richard Brown, 69, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Richard Brown, 69, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away of natural causes at his home on Monday, July 25, 2022, after a period of declining health. Richard Lane Brown was born in Adair County on February 4, 1953, the son of Robert and Ruth (Hart) Brown. He graduated from Unionville High School in 1971 and then graduated from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville in ABS Drafting and Design. He married Terri Martin in 1973. To that marriage two children were born. Richard worked with Missouri Mining after college for seven years as a purchasing agent. Richard along with Joe Steele and his dad Robert Brown purchased and operated the Unionville Ready mix for seven years. Richard then attended Northeast Missouri State University obtaining a BS in Industrial Occupation. He began working for Hamilton and Associates in Kirksville, Missouri, for two years doing design work, concrete/soil analysis, and as a public works construction Inspector. Richard completed his BSE in Industrial Arts and Technology from Truman State University. He moved to Kansas City and soon after, married Mary Watson in 1990. There were no children born to this marriage, but he gained three stepchildren. He was employed with Smoot Company for eleven years. Richard was a Design Engineer, Sales Engineer, Sales Manager, and later Vice President of Sales. He was very proud of the four patents he had designed and developed. Richard married Ellen Jessen in 1999. To that marriage one child was born and Richard also gained a stepdaughter. The family moved to Iowa in 2000. Richard worked for Dana Corp for 6 years as a supervisor in the engine bearings department, in addition to having a large garden and greenhouse.
Leland Dale Worthington, 79, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Leland Dale Worthington, 79, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 28th, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice Compassus and with his family by his side. Born April 13th, 1943, in Adair County, Missouri, Leland was the son of Isom Worthington and Ethel (Worthington) Clubine. He grew up in Novinger, Missouri, and spent much of his early adulthood working; whether it was with his stepfather on the farm, at the local creamery, or in various factories including the Shoe factory and Glove factory in Kirksville. He later moved to Bloomfield, Iowa, where he met his future wife, Nellie. The two were united in marriage on April 15th, 2004, in Unionville, Missouri.
Motorcyclist injured in Clark County, Mo., crash involving a deer
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A Washington state motorcyclist was injured in a morning crash in Clark County, Mo. It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on Highway 81, seven miles north of Kahoka. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Basan Justice, 33, of Richland, Washington, was...
Adair County commissioner charged with stealing second campaign sign while in county truck
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A local elected official is now charged with stealing a second political campaign sign, this time while in a county owned vehicle. On Monday, Special Prosecutor Brian Keedy filed a second charge of committing a Class 4 election offense against Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson, 71, of Kirksville.
Intense search for Adair County murder suspect ongoing
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri murder suspect remains on the run, and the intense search for him continues. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting the Adair County Sheriff's Office in trying to track down Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He is wanted for the July 5, 2022,...
Manhunt for dangerous Adair County murder suspect continues into weekend
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The search continues for a Kirksville suspect accused of murdering a man, cutting him into pieces with a reciprocating saw and burning the body parts. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting the Adair County Sheriff's Office in a manhunt for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville.
Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
