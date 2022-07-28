heartoftherockiesradio.com
Tuesday, August 2nd Weather
Showers and thunderstorms will again be likely today. Daily thunderstorm activity will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. Heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding. The risk of flash flooding increases for the weekend beginning on Wednesday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of...
Monday, August 1st Weather
Daily showers and thunderstorms will continue this week and into the weekend. Heavy rainfall will lead to the possibility of flash flooding. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 87. Look for an overnight low of 57. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 83, a...
PET PATROL: Bailey Is Missing!
The Pet Patrol, powered by Chili Heads, needs your help! Bailey is missing!. Bailey is a 1-year-old tan and white boxer who was last seen in her yard on county road 314 in Buena Vista at 9 am Monday, August 1st. She is microchipped and is wearing a pink collar.
Help Wanted: ACA Products in Buena Vista
ACA Products in Buena Vista, and aggregate, concrete, and asphalt supplier, is seeking applicants for CDL Drivers (A & B), aggregate & asphalt production personnel, and mechanics. Competitive wages depending on experience Full time benefits include Health Insurance, 401K, vacation, and some paid holidays. Must pass a pre-employment drug test....
