ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Beloved King Kullen closes its doors in Glen Cove

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jmwc_0gvsEBpx00

A supermarket in Glen Cove that has been the staple of the community for decades is closing its doors today for good.

The lease on the King Kullen location ends today and by this time next year it will be replaced by Brinkmann’s Hardware.

If residents wanted to shop at another King Kullen, they would have to travel nine miles away, officials say.

Residents tell News 12 they would have preferred another supermarket to open up in the location because the only other big supermarket chain nearby is Stop & Shop.

News 12 has learned no layoffs happened during the closure and any employee at the King Kullen in Glen Cove had the opportunity to go to another location.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Cove, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Kullen#The Staple#Stop Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy