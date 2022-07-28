Beloved King Kullen closes its doors in Glen Cove

A supermarket in Glen Cove that has been the staple of the community for decades is closing its doors today for good.



The lease on the King Kullen location ends today and by this time next year it will be replaced by Brinkmann’s Hardware.

If residents wanted to shop at another King Kullen, they would have to travel nine miles away, officials say.

Residents tell News 12 they would have preferred another supermarket to open up in the location because the only other big supermarket chain nearby is Stop & Shop.

News 12 has learned no layoffs happened during the closure and any employee at the King Kullen in Glen Cove had the opportunity to go to another location.