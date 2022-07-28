Police expected to provide update after 4, including 3 children, found dead at Danbury property

Police are expected to provide an update this morning after four people were found dead on a Danbury property.

The discovery was made at a property on Whaley Street Wednesday evening.

Police are expected to hold a press conference at Highland Avenue Park sometime Thursday morning.

Police say they conducted a welfare check after they received a call from a person who sounded distraught and was crying.

When officers arrived, they found three children dead inside the home.

Police say they found a woman dead inside a shed in the backyard.

The children ranged in age from 5-12 years old.

The woman's age has not been released.

Police did not release the cause of death of the victims, but say they believe all the victims are related.