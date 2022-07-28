Police expected to provide update after 4, including 3 children, found dead at Danbury property
Police are expected to provide an update this morning after four people were found dead on a Danbury property.
The discovery was made at a property on Whaley Street Wednesday evening.
Police are expected to hold a press conference at Highland Avenue Park sometime Thursday morning.
MORE: Police: 4 people, including 3 children, found dead on Danbury property
Police say they conducted a welfare check after they received a call from a person who sounded distraught and was crying.
When officers arrived, they found three children dead inside the home.
Police say they found a woman dead inside a shed in the backyard.
The children ranged in age from 5-12 years old.
The woman's age has not been released.
Police did not release the cause of death of the victims, but say they believe all the victims are related.
Comments / 3