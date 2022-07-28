ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police expected to provide update after 4, including 3 children, found dead at Danbury property

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38enL2_0gvsEAxE00

Police are expected to provide an update this morning after four people were found dead on a Danbury property.

The discovery was made at a property on Whaley Street Wednesday evening.

Police are expected to hold a press conference at Highland Avenue Park sometime Thursday morning.

MORE: Police: 4 people, including 3 children, found dead on Danbury property

Police say they conducted a welfare check after they received a call from a person who sounded distraught and was crying.

When officers arrived, they found three children dead inside the home.

Police say they found a woman dead inside a shed in the backyard.

The children ranged in age from 5-12 years old.

The woman's age has not been released.

Police did not release the cause of death of the victims, but say they believe all the victims are related.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Inside#Danbury Property Police
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy