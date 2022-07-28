Motorcyclist critically injured in Upper Darby hit-and-run crash

Upper Darby police are trying to track down the driver of a minivan who they say sped off after striking a motorcycle rider.

Chopper 6 was over the hit-and-run scene along West Chester Pike on Wednesday night. The motorcyclist was nearly 100 yards from where his bike came to a stop.

"He stayed where the bike got hit, but his bike flew all the way up the street. The person who hit him, they just kept going," said Zamora Tillman.

"It was on Englewood, the next street, that's how far the motorcycle got knocked up," said Andy Rhoads.

Upper Darby police say they've centered their focus on a minivan, a Dodge or Chrysler with a roof rack and a rear spoiler.

Police believe there may be some damage to the rear driver's side of the vehicle as a result of the crash.

Pictured: The minivan sought for a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist critically injured in Upper Darby.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was quickly transported for emergency care.

"I believe the guy had a SEPTA uniform on. He might have been coming from the terminal, coming from work. I'm not really sure," said Rhodes.

West Chester Pike is notorious for being a speed way through points in Upper Darby.

"It'll be times where I'm crossing the street and they'll speed up cause I'm crossing the street. They don't really have a lot of respect with these roads out here," said Tillman.

Andy Rhodes says while on his motorcycle, he'll avoid the intersection completely.

"People just don't respect coming out on this street. It's a nightmare," he said.

Upper Darby police are asking anyone with information to call (610) 734 7693.