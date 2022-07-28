Alex Jones' Attorney Raises Middle Finger During Trial at Sandy Hook Lawyer

www.newsweek.com
Marti Montgomery
3d ago
VIAL, RACIST INDIVIDUALS! ACTIONS NEEDED TO TAKE ALL HIS MONIES (Including offshore), PLUS ANY FUTURE INCOME HE MAKES FOR THE NEXT 10 YEARS! WORDS HAVE CONSEQUENCES!
Reply(19)
310
Shib
2d ago
150 million is peanuts to the stress and danger Jones has put those families through. Keep in mind that Jone's followers are all extremists and all are mentally challenged put it nicely.
Reply(7)
176
Reuben Ouellette
2d ago
what a horrible waste of skin! my 💙 goes out to those families. how horrible do you have to be to tell a parent with a deceased child that they are lying or their kids are not dead. Even sadder that conservatives listen and believe him, and send him $$$.
Reply(1)
136
Comments / 280