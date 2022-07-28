Cost of living: I avoid meals so my daughter can eat

www.bbc.com
Wayne Reed
2d ago
I stopped working like a dog it worth it but I found myself on the streets but can feed myself until my son let me stay with him and I help him pay some of the bills but still can't work I I use too my back and legs hurt too much and I just don't make enough money for insurance
Diana Lascewski
2d ago
I recall doing the same thing!! Single parent with two beautiful sons ! I didn't care ! Went to college while they were in school worked part time at subway!! Those were hard times but the best times!! I still to this day if needed would sacrifice a meal or two if they needed even as grown nice looking men!! A mother's love and care never runs dry!!! Never!!! To all struggling to feed your kids, it does pass on !!!!
