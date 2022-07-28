ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Dorries says event isn’t ‘a vanity project’ amid cost of living crisis

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Nadine Dorries has suggested the Commonwealth Games are “not a vanity project” amid the cost of living crisis.

The culture secretary suggested the UK should be proud of “picking up the baton” when it was dropped elsewhere in the world.

“It is not a vanity project Kay, come on,” Ms Dorries said, when asked by Sky News presenter Kay Burley if “£778 million should have been spent” on the Games.

“There has been nothing as big as this in this country since 2012 and the Olympics, it’s a really important day,” she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Burley
Person
Nadine Dorries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity#Cost Of Living#Olympics#Commonwealth Games#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Independent

769K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy