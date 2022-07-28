We Can’t Believe What Tristan Thompson Just Posted Online After Khloé Kardashian Cheating Scandal: 'Nothing Is Promised To You'

Splash News

If there’s one thing we can always expect from the Kardashians, it’s their cryptic messages. Although they seldom comment on their personal lives in an outright manner, they do regularly tease (and also confuse) fans with their cryptic quotes and social media posts. And both Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been guilty of the latter recently!

Shortly after the news that they were expecting their second child together via surrogate broke, both the 38-year-old Good American founder and the 31-year-old Chicago Bulls player posted their own cryptic messages on Instagram. And fans are convinced that Tristan’s message threw shade at Khloé, who is the mother of his four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, suggesting that he doesn’t “owe” her anything, and is seemingly trying to excuse and justify his cheating. Yikes!

"1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life," the NBA star wrote on his Instagram Story on July 21st. "Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward," he added. Is this Tristan's way of excusing his behavior? Or could it be his way of telling fans that his and Khloé's second child has arrived? We wish we knew for sure!

Interestingly, Khloé shared her own cryptic message on her own Instagram just a few days later, which fans believe may be her way of indirectly responding to Tristan's. On July 24th, Khloé took to her Instagram Story and wrote: "Be thankful that you don't already have everything you desire...If you did, what would there be to look forward to." She then went on to talk about "challenges," which fans think could be in relation to Tristan cheating on her and fathering a child with another woman while they were still together, as well as "blessings," which *could* be in reference to Khloé and Tristan's second child.

"Be thankful when you don't know something...For it gives you the opportunity to learn," Khloé added. "Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement. Be thankful for each new challenge because it will build your strength and character. Be thankful for your mistakes. They will teach you valuable lessons. Be thankful when you're tired and weary because it means you've made a difference."

Khloé finished off her long message by writing: "It is easy to be thankful for the good things. A life of rich fulfilment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks. GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings."