Fundraising Continues to Help Rockford Area Family Displaced by Recent Home Fire

Watch: Escaped cows visit gas station, roam onto Minnesota freeway
(FOX 9) - A couple of cows escaped and caused a bit of trouble Tuesday morning in Chisago County. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, deputies dealt with a "bit of public moooosance" on I-35. The cows escaped, wandered over to Kwik Trip in Stacy and then wandered through...
Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families
(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
Police ask for help finding missing Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help them find a woman who has been missing for more than a month. A news release details how 71-year-old Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from on June 27. Police say Swigart is known to divide her time between a home on the 4800 block of Girard Ave. N and an apartment at 1717 Washington St. NE. She is also a frequent visitor to the Mystic Lake and Treasure Island Casinos, and North Memorial Hospital.
Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Limestone Lake in Wright County
Another Wright County lake has been confirmed to be infested with zebra mussels. The DNR has reported the discovery of zebra mussels in Limestone Lake, near Clearwater. A lake property owner reported finding a zebra mussel near his dock, and an additional zebra mussel was found during a DNR snorkel search for zebra mussels.
Suspect barricaded in Meeker County after threatening to kill family members
DASSEL, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Meeker County say they are involved in an "extended standoff" with a barricaded suspect in Dassel Tuesday.According to the county sheriff's office, deputies initially responded on Monday evening to a house on the 17300 block of 745th Avenue. It was in response to the suspect threatening to kill family members. The male suspect refused to comply and remained in the house, the sheriff's office said. A perimeter was set and negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. SWAT teams from multiple agencies responded. The incident remains an active scene. Details are limited, so check back for more. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Four injured in Watonwan County rollover Monday morning
Four people were injured when a pickup overturned in Watonwan County Monday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:47 a.m. on Aug. 1, Tokala Timothy Decory, age 17, of Mounds View, was driving a 2013 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 60. Near the intersection with 620th Ave., the pickup went off the road and rolled onto its side.
Teens injured in rollover crash near Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Five teens were injured, one of them critically after the car they were in rolled and crashed near Cambridge early Tuesday morning. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5 shortly before 3:00 a.m. When...
Two Bicyclists Seriously Hurt Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Plymouth
Two bicyclists are recovering in the hospital following what police describe as “a freak accident” in Plymouth. The accident happened near Fernbrook Lane and Schmidt Lake Road at around 11 a.m. Saturday. According to Plymouth police, two vehicles collided with and one of them crashing into the bicyclists waiting at the intersection.
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
Rivers of Hope to Host 2nd Annual “Walk for Hope” Thursday
Rivers of Hope reminds residents of the area that they will hold their 2nd annual “Walk for Hope to End Family Violence” this Thursday in Monticello. The “Walk for Hope” event is designed to raise awareness about the impact relationship violence has on our communities, and about the work being done by Rivers of Hope. Officials say so far this year, the group’s advocates have served an average of about 200 clients per month between youth and adult programs. Rivers of Hope is a non-profit founded in 1989 by a small group concerned about domestic violence in their local communities. Today the organization offers general and legal advocacy, education, support groups, information and referrals.
Woman shot dead in Brooklyn Center home; man in custody
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A woman is dead and a man is behind bars after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.Police say officers rushed to a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North at about 1 p.m., where they found the victim.Witnesses helped police zero in on the suspect, who was arrested later in the day in St. Louis Park. He was in possession of "multiple firearms." Police say they don't believe the shooting was random in nature.He is being held Sunday night in Brooklyn Center and is expected to be moved to the Hennepin County Jail. Police are still investigating.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Teen in custody after man stabbed in Willernie, Minn.
WILLERNIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is in custody after a stabbing early Monday morning in a small city in Washington County, Minnesota left a man hospitalized. A deputy who was on patrol in the area came across the 36-year-old victim shortly before 8:45 a.m. on the side of Stillwater Road near Triangle Park. The victim had multiple stab wounds but was able to tell deputies the identity of his attacker before he was transported to the hospital.
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
