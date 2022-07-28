Bennington bands together and braves shave for 2-year-old with cancer

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – The Bennington community banded together for a good cause and raised thousands to help a young child and her family fight cancer. Two-year-old Finley Scanlon was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bladder cancer.

Her mother, Sara Scanlon, a local school teacher, has had to take a leave of absence to care for her during treatments and fight for Finley’s life. Her father, Robert Scanlon, works as hard as he can to be by their side, and yet tries to maintain some income to provide for the family.

Commander of the Bennington VFW, Norman LeBlanc, heard about Finley from Lions Club President Matt Gras. The heads of the two organizations knew something had to be done to help the Scanlons.

“All little girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. And when you look a the eyes of a child, as a parent, as a grandparent, we had to do something,” LeBlanc said.

Leblanc is a 24-year Veteran of the Navy Seabees and retired as Senior Chief in 2012. He has been sporting a full beard since the day of his retirement ceremony. To gain traction and get the town excited, Norm decided to “Brave the Shave” for a $500 bet, but the effort snowballed into $55,000 raised from community efforts.

As a community, several local clubs joined together and fundraised to help the young family during this trying time. VFW Post 1332, the Bennington Eagles, Bennington Elks Lodge No. 567, American Legion Post 13, Norshaft’s Lions, two Rotary Clubs, and many others are still committed to raising as much money as possible to help Finley and her parents, Robert and Sara Scanlon.

Those interested in donating to the Scanlon family can head to the Venmo link fundraiser or email Normand at normleblancnobenningtonhighway@comcast.net .

Finley’s parents sent a message to News10 to share in response to these community efforts.

“We are so thankful for every single person that has helped, donated, cared and prayed for us since Finley’s diagnosis. No matter how many times or ways we say thank you to our community, it never feels like it’s enough. Everytime we think about all the people that have come together to help Finley through this (most of whom are strangers), we are just in awe. The outpour of support from the fundraiser for Finley was absolutely amazing. We are so proud to be a part of such a caring community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

