Scooter company says it's being unfairly targeted over downtown St. Louis crime

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Electric scooter companies say St. Louis is unfairly targeting them over crime.

In a statement provided to KMOX, Adam Davis of Bird says it's very unfortunate the City of St. Louis is extending the ban on electric scooters downtown, just as MetroLink expects weeks of problems due to flood damage.

Davis also noted the ban was implemented in early June as gas prices skyrocketed.

Like their counterparts at Lime, Bird says the City is using rental scooters as a scapegoat for downtown crime. KMOX has also learned the company offered a dollar per ride to go towards publIc safety, but was turned down, and even agreed to limit the number of available scooters after a city-determined curfew time.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom announced this week the ban on scooters downtown will extend at least through the end of the year.