Looking for entertainment this weekend? Here are 6 things to do in the Evansville area

Looking for something to do in the Tri-State this weekend? Check out our list of Things to Do.

Thursday, July 28

Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters' Festival 2022

Through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Rookies, 117 Second St. in Henderson, Kentucky, and Hometown Roots,136 Second St. in Henderson. Tickets are $20 for individual sessions or $100 for a 3-day pass

This festival spans several nights of intimate, acoustic performances by some of Nashville’s award-winning singers and songwriters. Attendees will have an up-close-and-personal experience while hearing stories about how and why their favorite songs were written. For more information about the festival, check out sandyleesongfest.com.

Music in the Park

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Howell Park in Evansville. Free.

Enjoy live music by Jon Hyneman, The Keith Farny Jazz Collective, with Keith Farny, Jon Hyneman, Monte Skelton, and Tom Drury, food trucks, free swimming and miniature golf. Bring blankets, swimsuits and lawn chairs to enjoy this free, family event.

Friday, July 29

Art Exhibition

Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday at 1 to 430 p.m., Twymon Art Gallery, 1015 Lincoln Ave, Free

Featuring new artwork from local artists Daniel Clarke, Hustle Arts - Josh McIntosh, and Hannah Girten which looks at how they understand art in the ever changing world .

Saturday, July 29

Franklin Street Bazaar

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along West Franklin Street in Evansville. Free.

Every Saturday on the lawn of the West Branch Library, hundreds of vendors from local farmers and producers to bakers to artists and craftsmen have pop-up shops for visitors to discover local products.

Evansville Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Washington Square Mall. Free.

Shop from local vendors, food trucks and join the fun for First Responders Appreciation Day.

Sunday, July 30

Gladys Knight

8 p.m., Old National Events Plaza in Evansville. Tickets range from $46 to $373.

Known as the "Empress of Soul," seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight is stopping in Evansville on her tour.

Rayonna Burton-Jernigan covers diversity and culture-related topics and can be contacted at rbj@courierpress.com or (812) 454-1765.