Who's running for election in Volusia, Flagler counties? Everything you need to know.

Thousands of mail ballots are already in the hands of voters in Volusia and Flagler counties, as Primary Election Day nears.

The nearly 500,000 registered voters in the area will have three options to cast ballots. The deadline for requesting a mail ballot is Aug. 13. Early voting starts that day and runs through Aug. 20. And Election Day, of course, is Aug. 23.

News-Journal reporters are covering the election throughout the season. Here is a list of all the candidates who will be on the ballot locally, linked to stories about these races that have already been published.

U.S. Senate, Democrat

Ricardo De La Fuente, Val Demings, Brian Rush, William Sanchez

U.S. Representative, 6th District, Republican

Charles E. Davis, Michael Waltz

Endorsing Waltz, Mills: Legal threats, call for resignations: Volusia Republican primary endorsements rankle some

Congressman Waltz: 'Be prepared for scorched-earth tactics' after Supreme Court Roe leak

'Heartless': Congressman Michael Waltz on Biden's actions to support Ukraine

U.S. Representative, 7th District, Republican

Erika Benfield, Brady Duke, Ted Edwards, Cory Mills, Rusty Roberts, Anthony Sabatini, Armando Al Santos, Scott Sturgill

On EPA Limits: Volusia Tiger Bay hosts debates for candidates for School Board, Legislature, Congress

Legal Theats, Call for Resignations: Volusia Republican primary endorsements rankle some

Jan. 6 Commission Reaction: In New Smyrna Beach, GOP backers and candidates hold on to Trump's election-fraud claims

New Representation: Crowded field emerges for 7th Congressional District

U.S. Representative, 7th District, Democrat

Hilsia "Tatiana" Fernandez, Karen Green, Al Krulick, Allek Pastrana

On Climate Change: Volusia Tiger Bay hosts debates for candidates for School Board, Legislature, Congress

Governor, Democrat

Charlie Crist, Candace Daniel, Nicole "Nikki" Fried, Robert L. Willis

Big Night: For Nikki Fried, Thursday's televised debate could be defining moment of governor campaign

Outreach: Democrats Charlie Crist, Annette Taddeo mingle with Black voters on B-CU campus

In Daytona Beach: Charlie Crist promotes COVID-19 vaccines and criticizes Gov. Ron DeSantis

Attorney General, Democrat

Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis, Daniel Uhlfelder

Commissioner of Agriculture, Republican

James W. Shaw, Wilton Simpson

Commissioner of Agriculture, Democrat

Naomi Esther Blemur, J.R. Gaillot, Ryan Morales

State Senator, District 7, Republican

Travis Hutson, Gerry James

Republicans Only: Write-in candidacies in Florida Legislature races disenfranchise thousands of voters

State Senator, District 8, Democrat

Richard Paul Dembinsky, Andrea Williams

State Representative, District 29, Republican

Webster Barnaby, Elizabeth Fetterhoff

State Representative, District 30, Republican

Robyn Hattaway, Chase Tramont

New District: It's Chase Tramont or Robyn Hattaway in race for Volusia-Brevard House District 30

Closed Primary: Write-in candidacies in Florida Legislature races disenfranchise thousands of voters

Talking Abortion: Volusia Tiger Bay hosts debates for candidates for School Board, Legislature, Congress

In It To Win It: Florida redistricting dominoes begin to tumble, with Chase Tramont switching races

Volusia County Judge, 7th Circuit, Group 5

Wesley "Wes" Heidt, Sara Howeller

Volusia County Judge Race: Judicial qualifying period under way for open judge seats

Volusia County Council At-Large

Sherrise Boyd, Jake Johansson, Andy Kelly, Doug Pettit

Jumping In: Former Volusia County Councilman Andy Kelly among new entrants into 2022 county election

Head-to-Head: Volusia County Council candidates debate growth, housing, roads, water

To Raise or Not To Raise: 3 Volusia County Council at-large candidates face tax-pledge question at Deltona debate

Race is On: Doug Pettit enters Volusia County Council at-large race

Jake News: Former Port Orange city manager to run against Heather Post for Volusia County Council seat

Volusia County Council, District 4

Troy Kent, Rob Littleton, Mike McLean, Ken Smith

Volusia County Council District 4: Explosive development, taxes, environment on minds of candidates

Volusia County Council, District 5

Victor M. Ramos, David Santiago, Julio "David" Sosa

Former State Representative: Santiago enters Volusia County Council race; Karl will run for statehouse

Deltona Representation: David Sosa joins fellow Deltona Commissioner Victor Ramos in bid for County Council seat

Leveling Up: Sosa resigns Deltona commission seat to run for Volusia County Council

Flagler County Commission, District 2

Denise Calderwood (R), Gregory L. Hansen (R), Janet O. McDonald (R)

Flagler County Commission, District 4

Joe Mullins (R), Leann Pennington (R)

Traffic Stop Troubles: Flagler County Commission Chair Joe Mullins told trooper: 'I run the county.'

Volusia County School Board, District 1

Albert L. Bouie, Georgann K. Carnicella, Jaclyn Carrell, Jamie Haynes, Virginia "Ginny-Beth" Joiner

Why They're Running: Meet the 5 candidates for Volusia County School Board District 1

Backing Haynes: Moms for Liberty Volusia praises school board candidates but declines District 5 endorsement

In Debate: Volusia School Board candidates address questions on challenges and teacher vacancies

Volusia County School Board, District 3

Justin Kennedy, Kim Short, Jessie Thompson

Kim Short all in for Volusia School Board campaign despite bullying allegations

On Pandemic Response: Volusia Tiger Bay hosts debates for candidates for School Board, Legislature, Congress

Three for 3: Volusia School Board candidate claims Sheriff Mike Chitwood endorsement in bustling race

Volusia County School Board, District 5

Ruben Colón, Fred Lowry

Weighing In: Gov. Ron DeSantis starts school board endorsements, including Fred Lowry in Volusia

Endorsement Drama: Moms for Liberty Volusia praises school board candidates but declines District 5 endorsement

A Challenger: Fred Lowry, controversial county councilman, files to run for Volusia County School Board

Flagler County School Board, District 1

Sally Hunt, Jill Woolbright

Flagler County School Board, District 2

Lance Alred, Will Furry, Courtney VandeBunte

Flagler County School Board, District 4

Christy Chong, Trevor Tucker

DeLand Mayor

Chris Cloudman, Buz Nesbit, Reggie Williams

Meet DeLand's 3 mayoral candidates: Chris Cloudman, Buz Nesbit and Reggie Williams

DeLand City Commission, Seat 3

Jessica Davis, Dierdre Dukes Perry

DeLand City Commission, Seat 5

Matthew Johnson, Kevin Reid

DeLand City Commission, Seat 4 (special election)

Troy A. Bradley, Daniel Reed

Deltona Mayor

Santiago Avila Jr., Heidi K. Herzberg, Gus Kostianis

Previous Deltona Mayoral Election: Santiago Avila, Heidi Herzberg head to runoff

Edgewater Mayor

Diezel DePew, Mike Ignasiak, Louis Roland Panico II

Entering: Louis Panico and former mayor Mike Ignasiak join Edgewater mayoral race

'I'm prepared for it': 17-year-old Diezel Depew wants to become Edgewater’s next mayor

Edgewater City Council, District 1

Rodney Bookhardt, Charlotte Hope Gillis, Chuck Martin

Edgewater City Council, District 3

Morgan Adams, Debbie Dolbow, James Eldon McGinnis, Linda Mojer

New Smyrna Beach Mayor

Fred Cleveland, Spencer S. Hathaway, Susan G. Sigler

New Smyrna Beach News: NSB City Commission, mayoral candidates gather for forum ahead of August primary

Three-Horse Race: Fred Cleveland, Susan Sigler join Spencer Hathaway in New Smyrna Beach mayoral race

Changes Ahead: Spencer Hathaway to run for NSB mayor; current mayor Russ Owen won’t seek re-election

New Smyrna Beach City Commissioner, Zone 2

Lisa Martin, David McKenna, Joel Paige, Steve Snively

Addressing Growth: NSB City Commission, mayoral candidates gather for forum ahead of August primary

Ormond Beach City Commissioner, Zone 1

Tim Grigsby, Lori Tolland, Joseph Valerio

Palm Coast Council, District 2

Theresa Carli Pontieri, Sims E. Jones, Shauna C. Kanter, Alan Lowe

Pierson Town Council, Seat 2

L. James Anderson, Kelly A. Green, Brandy Peterson

Ponce Inlet Town Council, Seat 4

David Israel, Joe Villanella

Ponce Inlet Amendment 1

Removing or making neutral all gender specific references in the town charter. Yes or no.

Ponce Inlet Amendment 2

Eliminating/correcting obsolete and outdated charter provisions and making grammatical and punctuation corrections. Yes or no.

Ponce Inlet Amendment 3

Establishing runoffs, runoff timing and tie-breaking procedure in Town Council elections. Yes or no.

Ponce Inlet Amendment 4

Authorizing additional, more current payment methods for the town's financial obligations. Yes or no.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Who's running for election in Volusia, Flagler counties? Everything you need to know.