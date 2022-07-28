ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US’s MCC to invest $237 million in Kosovo’s energy grid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has signed a $236.7 million (242 million-euro) agreement with a United States government agency to support its energy sector, promote women’s participation and boost development.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani’s office on Thursday said the deal with the Millennium Challenge Corporation, or MCC, was signed a day earlier at the American Congress in Washington.

“Today, the USA through the MCC, reaffirmed its steadfast support for our new republic and its willingness to help us advance further in terms of sustainable economic development,” Osmani said.

She added that it was the “biggest energy investment in our country for decades” and will help Kosovo create flexibility and stability in the electricity grid by enabling greater integration of renewable resources.

It will also develop skills and strengthen the engagement of women in the energy sector and the labor market.

Kosovo, whose energy production mainly is based on coal, is confronted with a deep crisis due to the global energy price hike, although it has so far only slightly increased the power price for consumers.

“This signing represents … our commitment to work together to build modern, sustainable energy solutions which will benefit nearly 2 million Kosovars,” said MCC head Alice Albright.

Kosovo was part of Serbia until an armed uprising in 1998-1999 by the ethnic Albanian majority population triggered a bloody Serb crackdown. A NATO bombing campaign to force Serbia’s troops out of Kosovo ended the war.

Serbia refuses to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence despite more than 11 years of efforts in mediation from the European Union.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo War#Kosovo Force#Renewable Energy#Mcc#Pristina#The American Congress#Albanian#Serb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy