Denison student government leader working to make university a more inclusive campus

One student at Denison is hoping to make changes regarding how the university acknowledges its LGBTQ+ population.

On June 8, incoming Vice President of Denison’s Campus Governance Association AJ Hartwick came out as queer via a post on DCGA’s Instagram account.

However, the public declaration was not only about coming out.

In his message, Hartwick set a list of demands he wanted Denison’s administration to acknowledge and implement, drawing attention to where he believes Denison falls short in supporting its LGBTQ+ population.

Those demands included public support and acknowledgement of Pride Month — a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community observed during the month of June.

Hartwick said Denison’s social media team made posts promoting Granville Pride and its celebration that took place on June 25, which was held on Denison’s art quad. Denison also had a representative of the university speak at the event. It is not confirmed those posts were made because of Hartwick’s call to action, however.

As Pride Month falls outside the standard academic calendar, Hartwick also requested Denison update its 2022-23 academic calendar, and those that follow, to include a day of observation for LGBTQ+ history.

Hartwick's message was met with an overwhelming amount of support through likes, comments and people who reached out to support him personally, he said.

"I didn’t really know how many people it would reach, but I just thought if this could help one person or if it could make one person in the administration maybe think of something in a different way, then it would be worth it," Hartwick said.

The importance of an LGBTQ+ center

Following the initial post, Hartwick sent an email to Denison President Adam Weinberg outlining his requests and drawing attention to the university’s lack of an LGBTQ+ center on campus, which he believes impedes students’ ability to create community.

"College is a time in most people's lives when we're figuring out who we are. We're exploring ourselves and a bunch of different ways and really just becoming comfortable in our own skin," Hartwick said. "Part of that is exploring your sexual orientation."

Hartwick said the space would help students feel like they had a "home" on campus where other individuals may validate their experiences and feelings. Hartwick said his demands emphasized the bigger picture of unity on campus.

"It doesn't feel like there's a supportive group on campus or a center or any sort of space for people to be open about their identities. It feels like a really scattered, incohesive population," Hartwick said.

In speaking with friends at other universities, Hartwick determined an LGBTQ+ center is a focal point of many campuses that Denison is missing.

Though there is not a center specifically for the LGBTQ+ student population, Lori Kurtzman, a university spokesperson, said the university’s Center for Belonging and Inclusion serves every student and provides programming and services for "women, gender expansive and LGBTQ+ students."

Hartwick alongside Caroline Crowder, incoming president of an LGBTQ+ campus organization, both believe the student environment on campus within the LGBTQ+ community is welcoming. Though they also agree a central space on campus would increase the visible support Denison provides them.

"For a lot of students, and also for myself and coming from a community where not necessarily my gender presentation or my sexuality is welcome, to have those resources and also have clubs, alumni and students in DCGA who represent me that are part of the community makes me feel welcome," Crowder said.

University action

Hartwick said his initial demands were met with enthusiasm from Denison leaders.

Weinberg directed Hartwick to individuals on campus who would help him in achieving the goals he outlined. Hartwick said he is working with Nicole Ausmer, dean of student life, and Sylvia Washington, associate director of the Gender and Sexuality department, to make Denison a more inclusive campus.

In particular, the observation day Hartwick requested has transitioned into a large-scale event that will support students and outwardly express inclusivity on campus.

Kurtzman said Denison does considerable work to support the LGBTQ+ community through the academic year by creating initiatives that foster a welcoming campus culture, though Hartwick believes that work is disconnected from students.

"It's great work and great people are installed in positions to make sure Denison is an inclusive place," Hartwick said. "But, it’s hard because I didn’t know about it, and I’m in a role where I’m dealing with the administration a lot more than the average student."

Hartwick as a voice for students

As an LGBTQ+ member of DCGA, Hartwick believes he will bolster the organization's ability to reach its entire student body and understand varied concerns that students have at Denison.

"I think having someone visibly in the role will help the culture of our Senate … be more aware of issues they wouldn't necessarily be thinking of because they're not a member of the community," Hartwick said.

Crowder will work with DCGA to create a campus that is welcoming to all identities, such as allowing students to change their pronouns and names.

Hartwick hopes to be the missing link between the student body and administration to effectively communicate the work Denison does to the rest of campus and eliminate that disconnect currently present.

"I think there's a lot that needs to be done before I can say that Denison is completely gay-friendly campus," Hartwick said.