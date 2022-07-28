Sandusky County Fairgrounds likely to repaired in time for fair

More than three weeks after a strong line of thunderstorms caused extensive damage at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds, the county is optimistic building repairs can be completed in the coming weeks.

"The contractors we hired said they would be done in time for the fair," county administrator Theresa Garcia said Tuesday.

About 300 homes in Sandusky County sustained some sort of tree damage from the July 1 storm that had winds gusting to 75 mph.

Five homes suffered property damage, with several buildings at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds sustaining extensive structural and roof damage.

The fairgrounds' open horse barn sustained the most severe damage, with part of its roof torn off and doors crumpled by strong winds.

According to the National Weather Service, several soft side barriers on the Fremont Speedway's race track were dislodged and thrown east onto Front Street, where one car was struck with a barrier and one person was injured.

The severe thunderstorm produced extensive damage around the city with a microburst containing estimated straight line winds of up to 75 miles per hour, Lisa Kuelling, Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director, said earlier this month.

The NWS determined that most of the damage occurred in a general west-to-east pattern across the area.

Damage at the fairgrounds occurred when severe westerly winds compromised west facing doors, which then allowed the roofs to be compromised.

There were three roofs on buildings at the fairgrounds that sustained extensive damage.

The county filed insurance claims for damage incurred at the fairgrounds.

A personal weather station on the west side of Fremont measured a peak wind gust of 73 mph from the storm.

