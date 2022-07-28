Detroit Tigers drop series opener vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3: Game thread replay

Detroit Tigers (40-59) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-44)

When: 7:07 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

Probable pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.05 ERA) vs. Blue Jays TBA.

Lineup

1. Robbie Grossman, LF

2. Javier Báez, SS

3. Miguel Cabrera, DH

4. Eric Haase, C

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

7. Willi Castro, CF

8. Harold Castro, 1B

9. Victor Reyes, RF

P. Tyler Alexander, LHP

Game notes: The Tigers are coming off a surprising series win vs. the San Diego Padres, including a walk-off victory Wednesday. The Jays just finished a two-game series with a fellow second-place team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Alexander is making his fifth start of the season, albeit his first since April; he has yet to finish the sixth inning or top 81 pitches, as most of his appearances come out of the bullpen.

The series ends with a night game Friday and day games Saturday and Sunday. Then Tigers travel to Minnesota for three games.

Live updates

