Detroit Tigers drop series opener vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Detroit Tigers (40-59) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-44)

When: 7:07 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

Probable pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.05 ERA) vs. Blue Jays TBA.

Lineup

1. Robbie Grossman, LF

2. Javier Báez, SS

3. Miguel Cabrera, DH

4. Eric Haase, C

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

7. Willi Castro, CF

8. Harold Castro, 1B

9. Victor Reyes, RF

P. Tyler Alexander, LHP

Game notes: The Tigers are coming off a surprising series win vs. the San Diego Padres, including a walk-off victory Wednesday. The Jays just finished a two-game series with a fellow second-place team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Alexander is making his fifth start of the season, albeit his first since April; he has yet to finish the sixth inning or top 81 pitches, as most of his appearances come out of the bullpen.

The series ends with a night game Friday and day games Saturday and Sunday. Then Tigers travel to Minnesota for three games.

Live updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers drop series opener vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3: Game thread replay

The Detroit Free Press

Gio Urshela walk-off home run in 10th hands Detroit Tigers another loss, 5-3 at Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins right-hander Aaron Sanchez, who entered Monday with an 8.33 ERA, recorded eight strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers in his first MLB start since May 28 with the Washington Nationals.  Sanchez logged his highest strikeout total since July 2019, doing so on 17 swings and misses. Luckily for the Tigers, left-hander Tarik Skubal...
