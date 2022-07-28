ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Owner of Missouri medical spa pleads guilty to illegal treatments

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kttn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Shawnee, KS
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Sentencing#Drugs#Kc#Tap And Blade#Juvede
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy