Kansas City, MO

Missouri man sentenced to 8 years in prison for possessing an illegal firearm

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago
www.kttn.com

lgbf*ck46fjb
3d ago

the title should read "sentenced for a convicted felon illegally possessing a firearm". The title suggests he possessed an illegal firearm vs he illegally possessed it. since I fixed the title maybe you should pay me.. or the fact the media likes to mislead, intentionally.

BobDirtTexas
2d ago

I know 3 people in our county years ago were charged for illegal firearms now they they all got busted again for illegal firearms an drugs an were put on probation, why do some people people get prison time an others get probation?

Robert Reagan
2d ago

Your headline is misleading. It was not an illegal firearm. It was illegal because of who had it in possession.

