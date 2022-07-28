ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri man sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of an illegal firearm

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Prison#U S Highway 71
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy