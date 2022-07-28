ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Blinken reiterates Griner and Whelan have been wrongfully detained in Russia

By Leila Fadel
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Iran#State#Americans#Marine#Fadel#Npr#The Merchant Of Death#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Russia
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy