Butler County, PA

Pennsylvania State Police investigating alleged sexual abuse by retired priest in Butler County

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A retired priest is being accused of sexually abusing a minor for about a five-year period.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, Perry Malacaman allegedly assaulted the victim approximately 10 years ago in Center Township.

Malacaman is currently a resident of Beckley, West Virginia, and is also a retired Catholic priest of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Parish in Beckley.

Police say that Malacaman would have been between 74 and 79 at the time of the abuse.

He is facing criminal charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

