Man who stepped into road after crash struck dead by passerby

MAYFIELD BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: More details have been released about the deadly crash that shut down the Casey Highway early Thursday morning in Lackawanna County.

It happened just after midnight on the eastbound lane between the Jermyn/Mayfield and Meredith Street/Carbondale exits.

State police said Jeremy Tomaine pulled off Casey highway and stopped his vehicle on the exit 6 off-ramp due to a car crash.

Investigators said Tomaine then turned off his vehicle’s lights and stepped into the roadway.

State troopers on the scene said a man driving on the exit 6 off-ramp noticed Tomaine’s vehicle partially on the road and decided to move over to avoid the car.

Officials said the man operating the vehicle then struck Tomaine who was standing in the roadway causing him to be thrown back into his disabled car.

Troopers said that Tomaine sustained fatal injuries while the person operating the other vehicle was uninjured.

State police confirmed that the highway is back open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.