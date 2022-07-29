STORM WATCH: Chance for pop-up thunderstorms Friday; another heat wave possible next week

WHAT’S NEXT: Cold front moves thru tonight, drops humidity slightly up north for tomorrow. Slightly humid for tomorrow with another risk of storms. Dry but WARM weekend before the extreme heat and humidity build back in next week.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says there could be another heat wave coming next week for New Jersey.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies, mixed with some clouds. Threats of a thunderstorm. Temperatures in the upper-80s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures in the upper-80s.