Summit County-area team-by-team 2022 high school football schedules
Here’s a look at the Greater Akron team-by-team schedules for the 2022 high school football season . All games listed kick off at 7 p.m., unless noted. The regular season begins Thursday, Aug. 18. The first full Friday night of games follows the next evening.
The OHSAA state playoffs begin Oct. 28.
The postseason culminates in the OHSAA state championship games Dec. 1-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's the second consecutive year all of the state finals will be at Benson Stadium .
CITY SERIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Buchtel Griffins football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at North Canton Hoover
Fri., Aug. 26 at Warren Harding
Sat., Sep. 3 at Mentor Lake Catholic
Fri., Sep. 9 at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Sat., Sep. 17 Cleveland Benedictine, 1 p.m.
Sat., Sep. 24 Ellet, noon
Sat., Oct. 1 Kenmore-Garfield, noon
Thur., Oct. 6 vs. East, at Ellet
Thur., Oct. 13 vs. North, at Ellet
Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Firestone, at Ellet
East Dragons football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Jackson-Milton
Fri., Aug. 26 at Dover
Fri., Sep. 2 at Lake
Fri., Sep. 9 at Brush
Fri., Sep. 16 at North Royalton
Fri., Sep. 23 vs. North, at Ellet
Fri., Sep. 30 vs. Firestone, at Ellet
Thur., Oct. 6 vs. Buchtel, at Ellet
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Kenmore-Garfield, at Ellet
Thur., Oct. 20 at Ellet
Ellet Orangemen football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Green
Fri., Aug. 26 at Tallmadge
Fri., Sep. 2 Girard
Fri., Sep. 9 Youngstown East
Fri., Sep. 16 Warrensville Heights
Sat., Sep. 24 at Buchtel, noon
Thur., Sep. 29 North
Fri., Oct. 7 Kenmore-Garfield
Fri., Oct. 14 Firestone
Thur., Oct. 20 East
Firestone Falcons football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Kent Roosevelt
Fri., Aug. 26 at Copley
Fri., Sep. 2 at Norton
Fri., Sep. 9 at Cleveland Heights
Sat., Sep. 17 at Cle. John Marshall, noon
Sat., Sep. 24 at Kenmore-Garfield, 2 p.m.
Fri., Sep. 30 vs. East, at Ellet
Sat., Oct. 8 vs. North, at Ellet, noon
Fri., Oct. 14 at Ellet
Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Buchtel, at Ellet
Kenmore-Garfield Rams football schedule
Sat., Aug. 20 Springfield, 2 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 26 Norton
Fri., Sep. 2 at North Canton Hoover
Fri., Sep. 9 at Mayfield
Sat., Sep. 17 Carrollton, 2 p.m.
Sat., Sep. 24 Firestone, 2 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 1 at Buchtel, noon
Fri., Oct. 7 at Ellet
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. East, at Ellet, noon
Sat., Oct. 22 North, 2 p.m.
North Vikings football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 vs. Cle. Collinwood, at Ellet
Fri., Aug. 26 at Wickliffe
Fri., Sep. 2 at Cuyahoga Falls
Fri., Sep. 9 at Southeast
Fri., Sep. 16 at Brush
Fri., Sep. 23 vs. East, at Ellet
Thur., Sep. 29 at Ellet
Sat., Oct. 8 vs. Firestone, at Buchtel, noon
Thur., Oct. 13 vs. Buchtel, at Ellet
Sat., Oct. 22 at Kenmore-Garfield, 2 p.m.
SUBURBAN LEAGUE - NATIONAL CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Hudson Explorers football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Solon
Fri., Aug. 26 Euclid
Fri., Sep. 2 at Warren Harding
Fri., Sep. 9 Twinsburg
Fri., Sep. 16 at Wadsworth
Fri., Sep. 23 at Brecksville
Fri., Sep. 30 at Nordonia
Fri., Oct. 7 North Royalton
Fri., Oct. 14 at Brunswick
Fri., Oct. 21 Stow
Nordonia Knights football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Bedford
Fri., Aug. 26 at Berea-Midpark
Fri., Sep. 2 Mayfield
Fri., Sep. 9 North Royalton
Fri., Sep. 16 Twinsburg
Fri., Sep. 23 at Wadsworth
Fri., Sep. 30 Hudson
Fri., Oct. 7 at Stow
Fri., Oct. 14 Brecksville
Fri., Oct. 21 at Cle. Benedictine
Stow Bulldogs football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Cuyahoga Falls
Fri., Aug. 26 Barberton
Fri., Sep. 2 at Solon
Fri., Sep. 9 at Medina
Fri., Sep. 16 Brecksville
Fri., Sep. 23 at North Royalton
Fri., Sep. 30 Wadsworth
Fri., Oct. 7 Nordonia
Fri., Oct. 14 at Twinsburg
Fri., Oct. 21 at Hudson
Twinsburg Tigers football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Copley
Fri., Aug. 26 Willoughby South
Fri., Sep. 2 Aurora
Fri., Sep. 9 at Hudson
Fri., Sep. 16 at Nordonia
Fri., Sep. 23 at Solon
Fri., Sep. 30 at North Royalton
Fri., Oct. 7 at Brecksville
Fri., Oct. 14 Stow
Fri., Oct. 21 Wadsworth
Wadsworth Grizzlies football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Barberton
Fri., Aug. 26 at Wooster
Fri., Sep. 2 Medina
Fri., Sep. 9 at Brecksville
Fri., Sep. 16 Hudson
Fri., Sep. 23 Nordonia
Fri., Sep. 30 at Stow
Fri., Oct. 7 Austintown Fitch
Fri., Oct. 14 North Royalton
Fri., Oct. 21 at Twinsburg
SUBURBAN LEAGUE - AMERICAN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Aurora Greenmen football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Euclid
Fri., Aug. 26 Painesville Riverside
Fri., Sep. 2 at Twinsburg
Fri., Sep. 9 at Copley
Fri., Sep. 16 Cuyahoga Falls
Fri., Sep. 23 Tallmadge
Fri., Sep. 30 at Kent Roosevelt
Fri., Oct. 7 Barberton
Fri., Oct. 14 Highland
Fri., Oct. 21 at Revere
Barberton Magics football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Wadsworth
Fri., Aug 26 at Stow
Fri., Sep. 2 at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Fri., Sep. 9 at Kent Roosevelt
Fri., Sep. 16 Highland
Fri., Sep. 23 at Revere
Fri., Sep. 30 Copley
Fri., Oct. 7 at Aurora
Fri., Oct. 14 Cuyahoga Falls
Fri., Oct. 21 Tallmadge
Copley football schedule
Fri. Aug. 19 at Twinsburg
Fri., Aug. 26 Firestone
Fri., Sep. 2 Buckeye
Fri., Sep. 9 at Aurora
Fri., Sep. 16 at Kent Roosevelt
Fri., Sep. 23 Cuyahoga Falls
Fri., Sep. 30 at Barberton
Fri., Oct. 7 Revere
Fri., Oct. 14 at Tallmadge
Fri., Oct. 21 at Highland
Cuyahoga Falls Black Tigers football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Stow
Fri., Aug. 26 Parma Normandy
Fri., Sep. 2 North
Fri., Sep. 9 Revere
Fri., Sep. 16 at Aurora
Fri., Sep. 23 at Copley
Fri., Sep. 30 at Tallmadge
Fri., Oct. 7 Highland
Fri., Oct. 14 at Barberton
Fri., Oct. 21 Kent Roosevelt
Highland Hornets football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Berea-Midpark
Fri., Aug. 26 North Royalton
Fri., Sep. 2 Brunswick
Fri., Sep. 9 at Tallmadge
Fri., Sep. 16 at Barberton
Fri., Sep. 23 Kent Roosevelt
Fri., Sep. 30 Revere
Fri., Oct. 7 at Cuyahoga Falls
Fri., Oct. 14 at Aurora
Fri., Oct. 21 Copley
Kent Roosevelt Rough Riders football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Firestone
Fri., Aug. 26 at CVCA
Fri., Sep. 2 Ravenna
Fri., Sep. 9 Barberton
Fri., Sep. 16 Copley
Fri., Sep. 23 at Highland
Fri., Sep. 30 Aurora
Fri., Oct. 7 Tallmadge
Fri., Oct. 14 at Revere
Fri., Oct. 21 at Cuyahoga Falls
Revere Minutemen football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Woodridge
Fri., Aug. 26 at Eastlake North
Fri., Sep. 2 West Branch
Fri., Sep. 9 at Cuyahoga Falls
Fri., Sep. 16 at Tallmadge
Fri., Sep. 23 Barberton
Fri., Sep. 30 at Highland
Fri., Oct. 7 at Copley
Fri., Oct. 14 Kent Roosevelt
Fri., Oct. 21 Aurora
Tallmadge Blue Devils football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Brecksville
Fri., Aug. 26 Ellet
Fri., Sep. 2 at Green
Fri., Sep. 9 Highland
Fri., Sep. 16 Revere
Fri., Sep. 23 at Aurora
Fri., Sep. 30 Cuyahoga Falls
Fri., Oct. 7 at Kent Roosevelt
Fri., Oct. 14 Copley
Fri., Oct. 21 at Barberton
EASTERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE
Alliance Aviators football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Lake
Fri., Aug. 26 at Niles McKinley
Fri., Sep. 2 Bedford
Fri., Sep. 9 Norwalk
Fri., Sep. 16 at Canton Central Catholic
Fri., Sep. 23 at Salem
Fri., Sep. 30 at Carrollton
Fri., Oct. 7 West Branch
Fri., Oct. 14 at Minerva
Fri., Oct. 21 Marlington
METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Cloverleaf Colts football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Buckeye
Fri., Aug. 26 Keystone
Fri., Sep. 2 at Black River
Fri., Sep. 9 Ravenna
Fri., Sep. 16 at Field
Fri., Sep. 23 Streetsboro
Fri., Sep. 30 at Woodridge
Fri., Oct. 7 at Norton
Fri., Oct. 14 Coventry
Fri., Oct. 21 at Springfield
Coventry Comets football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Marlington
Fri., Aug. 26 Burton Berkshire
Fri., Sep. 2 at Middlefield Cardinal
Fri., Sep. 9 Woodridge
Fri., Sep. 16 at Springfield
Fri., Sep. 23 at Norton
Fri., Sep. 30 Ravenna
Fri., Oct. 7 Field
Fri., Oct. 14 at Cloverleaf
Fri., Oct. 21 at Streetsboro
Field Falcons football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Mogadore
Fri., Aug. 26 at Southeast
Fri., Sep. 2 at Rootstown
Fri., Sep. 9 Springfield
Fri., Sep. 16 Cloverleaf
Fri., Sep. 23 at Ravenna
Fri., Sep. 30 Streetsboro
Fri., Oct. 7 at Coventry
Fri., Oct. 14 Norton
Fri., Oct. 21 at Woodridge
Norton Panthers football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Northwest
Fri., Aug. 26 at Kenmore-Garfield
Fri., Sep. 2 Firestone
Fri., Sep. 9 Streetsboro
Fri., Sep. 16 at Woodridge
Fri., Sep. 23 Coventry
Fri., Sep. 30 at Springfield
Fri., Oct. 7 Cloverleaf
Fri., Oct. 14 at Field
Fri., Oct. 21 at Ravenna
Ravenna Ravens football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Lorain
Fri., Aug. 26 Warren Howland
Fri., Sep. 9 at Cloverlead
Fri., Sep. 16 at Streetsboro
Fri., Sep. 23 Field
Fri., Sep. 30 at Coventry
Fri., Oct. 7 Springfield
Fri., Oct. 14 at Woodridge
Fri., Oct. 21 Norton
Springfield Spartans football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Kenmore-Garfield
Fri., Aug. 26 Ashtabula St. John
Fri., Sep. 2 at Orrville
Fri., Sep. 9 at Field
Fri., Sep. 16 Coventry
Fri., Sep. 23 at Woodridge
Fri., Sep. 30 Norton
Fri., Oct. 7 at Ravenna
Fri., Oct. 14 Streetsboro
Fri., Oct. 21 Cloverleaf
Streetsboro Rockets football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Girard
Fri., Aug. 26 at West Geauga
Fri., Sep. 2 Struthers
Fri., Sep. 9 at Norton
Fri., Sep. 16 Ravenna
Fri., Sep. 23 at Cloverleaf
Fri., Sep. 30 at Field
Fri., Oct. 7 Woodridge
Fri., Oct. 14 at Springfield
Fri., Oct. 21 Coventry
Woodridge Bulldogs football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Revere
Fri., Aug. 26 at West Branch
Fri., Sep. 2 CVCA
Fri., Sep. 9 at Coventry
Fri., Sep. 16 Norton
Fri., Sep. 23 Springfield
Fri., Sep. 30 at Cloverleaf
Fri., Oct. 7 at Streetsboro
Fri., Oct. 14 Ravenna
Fri., Oct. 21 Field
PRINCIPALS ATHELTIC CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
CVCA Royals football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at New Philadelphia
Fri., Aug. 26 Kent Roosevelt
Fri., Sep. 2 at Woodridge
Fri., Sep. 9 Canton South
Fri., Sep. 16 at Triway
Fri., Sep. 23 Fairless
Fri., Sep. 30 at Northwest
Fri., Oct. 7 Orrville
Fri., Oct. 14 at Tuslaw
Fri., Oct. 21 Manchester
Manchester Panthers football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Carrollton
Fri., Aug. 26 Sandy Valley
Fri., Sep. 2 at Mogadore
Fri., Sep. 9 Orrville
Fri., Sep. 16 at Canton South
Fri., Sep. 23 at Tuslaw
Fri., Sep. 30 Triway
Fri., Oct. 7 Fairless
Fri., Oct. 14 at Northwest
Fri., Oct. 21 at CVCA
Northwest football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Norton
Fri., Aug. 26 Marlington
Fri., Sep. 2 Louisville
Fri., Sep. 9 Fairless
Fri., Sep. 16 at Tuslaw
Fri., Sep. 23 at Orrville
Fri., Sep. 30 CVCA
Fri., Oct. 7 at Triway
Fri., Oct. 14 Manchester
Fri., Oct. 21 at Canton South
WAYNE COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE
Chippewa Chipps football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Mapleton
Fri., Aug. 26 Gates Mills Hawken
Fri., Sep. 2 Crestwood
Fri., Sep. 9 at Smithville
Fri., Sep. 16 Hillsdale
Fri., Sep. 23 at Northwestern
Fri., Sep. 30 Rittman
Fri., Oct. 7 at Norwayne
Fri., Oct. 14 at Waynedale
Fri., Oct. 21 Dalton
PORTAGE TRAIL CONFERENCE
Mogadore Wildcats football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Field
Fri., Sep. 2 Manchester
Fri., Sep. 9 at Liberty-Benton
Fri., Sep. 16 at Lucas
Fri., Sep. 23 Warren JFK
Fri., Sep. 30 Hunting Valley University School
Fri., Oct. 7 at Southeast
Fri., Oct. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas
Fri., Oct. 21 Rootstown
Rootstown Rovers football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Crestwood
Fri., Aug. 26 at Warren Champion
Fri., Sep. 2 Field
Fri., Sep. 9 at Andover Pymatuning Valley
Fri., Sep. 16 at Conneaut
Fri., Sep. 23 St. Thomas Aquinas
Fri., Sep. 30 at Warren JFK
Fri., Oct. 7 at Grand Valley
Fri., Oct. 14 Southeast
Fri., Oct. 21 at Mogadore
St. Thomas Aquinas Knights football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Struthers
Fri., Aug. 26 Smithville
Fri., Sep. 2 at Carrollton
Fri., Sep. 9 at East Canton
Fri., Sep. 16 Windham
Fri., Sep. 23 at Rootstown
Fri., Sep. 30 at Southeast
Fri., Oct. 7 Warren JFK
Fri., Oct. 14 at Mogadore
Thur., Oct. 10at Canton Central Catholic
GREATER CLEVELAND CONFERENCE
Brunswick Blue Devils football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Cleveland Height
Fri., Aug. 26 Olmsted Falls
Fri., Sep. 2 at Highland
Fri., Sep. 9 at Toledo Waite
Fri., Sep. 16 Euclid
Fri., Sep. 23 Mentor
Fri., Sep. 30 at Solon
Fri., Oct. 7 Medina
Fri., Oct. 14 Hudson
Fri., Oct. 21 at Strongsville
CROWN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Walsh Jesuit Warriors football schedule
Sat., Aug. 20 at Cle. Benedictine
Fri., Aug. 26 at Erie McDowell (Pa.)
Fri., Sep. 2 Buffalo Canisius (N.Y.)
Fri., Sep. 9 at Toledo Rogers
Fri., Sep. 16 at Col. St. Francis DeSales
Fri., Sep. 23 Archbishop Hoban
Fri., Sep. 30 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Fri., Oct. 7 Mentor Lake Catholic
Fri., Oct. 14 Parma Padua
Fri., Oct. 21 St. Vincent-St. Mary
INDEPENDENTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Archbishop Hoban Knights football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Mississauga North (Can.)
Fri., Aug. 26 Erie Cathedral Prep (Pa.)
Sat., Sep. 3 Iona Prep (N.Y.), noon
Fri., Sep. 9 at Cin. Withrow
Fri., Sep. 16 Cle. St. Ignatius
Fri., Sep. 23 at Walsh Jesuit
Fri., Sep. 30 St. Francis (N.Y.)
Fri., Oct. 7 at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Fri., Oct. 14 at Cle. Benedictine
Fri., Oct. 21 at Lakewood St. Edward
Canton Central Catholic football schedule
Thur., Aug. 18 at Perry
Fri., Aug. 26 at Norwayne
Fri., Sep. 2 Canfield South Range
Fri., Sep. 9 at Salem
Fri., Sep. 16 Alliance
Sat., Sep. 24 at Cle. Heights Lutheran East
Fri., Sep. 30 Mentor Lake Catholic
Fri., Oct. 7 at East Liverpool
Fri., Oct. 14 at Jackson
Thur., Oct. 20 St. Thomas Aquinas
Louisville Leopards football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Steubenville
Fri., Aug. 26 Poland Seminary
Fri., Sep. 2 at Northwest
Fri., Sep. 9 at North Canton Hoover
Fri., Sep. 16 Lake
Fri., Sep. 23 at Perry
Fri., Sep. 30 Green
Fri., Oct. 7 at GlenOak
Fri., Oct. 14 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Fri., Oct. 21 Linsly (W.Va.)
Massillon Tigers football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Cin. Archbishop Moeller
Fri., Aug. 26 at GlenOak
Fri., Sep. 2 at Mansfield
Fri., Sep. 9 at Warren Harding
Fri., Sep. 16 at Lakewood St. Edward
Fri., Sep. 23 Austintown Fitch
Fri., Sep. 30 Middletown (Del.)
Fri., Oct. 7 Canisius (N.Y.)
Sat., Oct. 22 at Canton McKinley, 2 p.m.
St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Cle. Glenville
Fri., Sep. 2 Barberton
Fri., Sep. 9 Buchtel
Fri., Sep. 16 Sandusky
Fri., Sep. 23 at Warren Harding
Fri., Sep. 30 at Youngstown Ursuline
Fri., Oct. 7 Archbishop Hoban
Fri., Oct. 14 Cleveland Heights
Fri., Oct. 21 at Walsh Jesuit
FEDERAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Canton McKinley Bulldogs football schedule
Fri., Aug. 5 at Cleveland Heights, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)
Fri., Aug. 12 Cle. St. Ignatius, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
Fri., Aug. 19 at Mentor
Fri., Aug. 26 at Austintown Fitch
Fri., Sep. 2 Dublin Coffman
Fri., Sep. 9 Perry
Fri., Sep. 16 at Green
Fri., Sep. 23 North Canton Hoover
Fri., Sep. 30 at Lake
Fri., Oct. 7 Jackson
Fri., Oct. 14 at GlenOak
Sat., Oct. 22 at Massillon, 2 p.m.
GlenOak Golden Eagles football schedule
Sat., Aug. 6 at Dover, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)
Thr., Aug. 11 Youngstown Ursuline, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
Fri., Aug. 19 at Shaker Heights
Fri., Aug. 26 Massillon
Fri., Sep. 2 at Austintown Fitch
Fri., Sep. 9 at Lake
Fri., Sep. 16 at North Canton Hoover
Fri., Sep. 23 Green
Fri., Sep. 30 at Jackson
Fri., Oct. 7 Louisville
Fri., Oct. 14 Canton McKinley
Fri., Oct. 21 Perry
Green Bulldogs football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Ellet
Fri., Aug. 26 North Olmsted
Fri., Sep. 2 Tallmadge
Fri., Sep. 9 Jackson
Fri., Sep. 16 Canton McKinley
Fri., Sep. 23 at GlenOak
Fri., Sep. 30 at Louisville
Fri., Oct. 7 Perry
Fri., Oct. 14 at North Canton Hoover
Jackson Polar Bears football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 East
Fri., Aug. 26 at Mayfield
Fri., Sep. 2 at Boardman
Fri., Sep. 9 at Green
Fri., Sep. 16 at Perry
Fri., Sep. 23 Lake
Fri., Sep. 30 GlenOak
Fri., Oct. 7 at Canton McKinley
Fri., Oct. 14 Canton Central Catholic
Fri., Oct. 21 North Canton Hoover
Lake Blue Streaks football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 at Alliance
Fri., Aug. 26 Maple Heights
Fri., Sep. 2 East
Fri., Sep. 9 GlenOak
Fri., Sep. 16 at Louisville
Fri., Sep. 23 at Jackson
Fri., Sep. 30 Canton McKinley
Fri., Oct. 7 at North Canton Hoover
Fri., Oct. 14 at Perry
Fri., Oct. 21 Green
North Canton Hoover Vikings football schedule
Fri., Aug. 19 Buchtel
Fri., Aug. 26 at Mansfield
Fri., Sep. 2 Kenmore-Garfield
Fri., Sep. 9 Louisville
Fri., Sep. 16 GlenOak
Fri., Sep. 23 at Canton McKinley
Fri., Sep. 30 at Perry
Fri., Oct. 7 Lake
Fri., Oct. 14 Green
Fri., Oct. 21 at Jackson
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County-area team-by-team 2022 high school football schedules
