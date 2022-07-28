Summit County-area team-by-team 2022 high school football schedules

Here’s a look at the Greater Akron team-by-team schedules for the 2022 high school football season . All games listed kick off at 7 p.m., unless noted. The regular season begins Thursday, Aug. 18. The first full Friday night of games follows the next evening.

The OHSAA state playoffs begin Oct. 28.

The postseason culminates in the OHSAA state championship games Dec. 1-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's the second consecutive year all of the state finals will be at Benson Stadium .

CITY SERIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Buchtel Griffins football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at North Canton Hoover

Fri., Aug. 26 at Warren Harding

Sat., Sep. 3 at Mentor Lake Catholic

Fri., Sep. 9 at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Sat., Sep. 17 Cleveland Benedictine, 1 p.m.

Sat., Sep. 24 Ellet, noon

Sat., Oct. 1 Kenmore-Garfield, noon

Thur., Oct. 6 vs. East, at Ellet

Thur., Oct. 13 vs. North, at Ellet

Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Firestone, at Ellet

East Dragons football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Jackson-Milton

Fri., Aug. 26 at Dover

Fri., Sep. 2 at Lake

Fri., Sep. 9 at Brush

Fri., Sep. 16 at North Royalton

Fri., Sep. 23 vs. North, at Ellet

Fri., Sep. 30 vs. Firestone, at Ellet

Thur., Oct. 6 vs. Buchtel, at Ellet

Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Kenmore-Garfield, at Ellet

Thur., Oct. 20 at Ellet

Ellet Orangemen football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Green

Fri., Aug. 26 at Tallmadge

Fri., Sep. 2 Girard

Fri., Sep. 9 Youngstown East

Fri., Sep. 16 Warrensville Heights

Sat., Sep. 24 at Buchtel, noon

Thur., Sep. 29 North

Fri., Oct. 7 Kenmore-Garfield

Fri., Oct. 14 Firestone

Thur., Oct. 20 East

Firestone Falcons football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Kent Roosevelt

Fri., Aug. 26 at Copley

Fri., Sep. 2 at Norton

Fri., Sep. 9 at Cleveland Heights

Sat., Sep. 17 at Cle. John Marshall, noon

Sat., Sep. 24 at Kenmore-Garfield, 2 p.m.

Fri., Sep. 30 vs. East, at Ellet

Sat., Oct. 8 vs. North, at Ellet, noon

Fri., Oct. 14 at Ellet

Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Buchtel, at Ellet

Kenmore-Garfield Rams football schedule

Sat., Aug. 20 Springfield, 2 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 26 Norton

Fri., Sep. 2 at North Canton Hoover

Fri., Sep. 9 at Mayfield

Sat., Sep. 17 Carrollton, 2 p.m.

Sat., Sep. 24 Firestone, 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 1 at Buchtel, noon

Fri., Oct. 7 at Ellet

Sat., Oct. 15 vs. East, at Ellet, noon

Sat., Oct. 22 North, 2 p.m.

North Vikings football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 vs. Cle. Collinwood, at Ellet

Fri., Aug. 26 at Wickliffe

Fri., Sep. 2 at Cuyahoga Falls

Fri., Sep. 9 at Southeast

Fri., Sep. 16 at Brush

Fri., Sep. 23 vs. East, at Ellet

Thur., Sep. 29 at Ellet

Sat., Oct. 8 vs. Firestone, at Buchtel, noon

Thur., Oct. 13 vs. Buchtel, at Ellet

Sat., Oct. 22 at Kenmore-Garfield, 2 p.m.

SUBURBAN LEAGUE - NATIONAL CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Hudson Explorers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Solon

Fri., Aug. 26 Euclid

Fri., Sep. 2 at Warren Harding

Fri., Sep. 9 Twinsburg

Fri., Sep. 16 at Wadsworth

Fri., Sep. 23 at Brecksville

Fri., Sep. 30 at Nordonia

Fri., Oct. 7 North Royalton

Fri., Oct. 14 at Brunswick

Fri., Oct. 21 Stow

Nordonia Knights football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Bedford

Fri., Aug. 26 at Berea-Midpark

Fri., Sep. 2 Mayfield

Fri., Sep. 9 North Royalton

Fri., Sep. 16 Twinsburg

Fri., Sep. 23 at Wadsworth

Fri., Sep. 30 Hudson

Fri., Oct. 7 at Stow

Fri., Oct. 14 Brecksville

Fri., Oct. 21 at Cle. Benedictine

Stow Bulldogs football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Cuyahoga Falls

Fri., Aug. 26 Barberton

Fri., Sep. 2 at Solon

Fri., Sep. 9 at Medina

Fri., Sep. 16 Brecksville

Fri., Sep. 23 at North Royalton

Fri., Sep. 30 Wadsworth

Fri., Oct. 7 Nordonia

Fri., Oct. 14 at Twinsburg

Fri., Oct. 21 at Hudson

Twinsburg Tigers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Copley

Fri., Aug. 26 Willoughby South

Fri., Sep. 2 Aurora

Fri., Sep. 9 at Hudson

Fri., Sep. 16 at Nordonia

Fri., Sep. 23 at Solon

Fri., Sep. 30 at North Royalton

Fri., Oct. 7 at Brecksville

Fri., Oct. 14 Stow

Fri., Oct. 21 Wadsworth

Wadsworth Grizzlies football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Barberton

Fri., Aug. 26 at Wooster

Fri., Sep. 2 Medina

Fri., Sep. 9 at Brecksville

Fri., Sep. 16 Hudson

Fri., Sep. 23 Nordonia

Fri., Sep. 30 at Stow

Fri., Oct. 7 Austintown Fitch

Fri., Oct. 14 North Royalton

Fri., Oct. 21 at Twinsburg

SUBURBAN LEAGUE - AMERICAN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Aurora Greenmen football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Euclid

Fri., Aug. 26 Painesville Riverside

Fri., Sep. 2 at Twinsburg

Fri., Sep. 9 at Copley

Fri., Sep. 16 Cuyahoga Falls

Fri., Sep. 23 Tallmadge

Fri., Sep. 30 at Kent Roosevelt

Fri., Oct. 7 Barberton

Fri., Oct. 14 Highland

Fri., Oct. 21 at Revere

Barberton Magics football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Wadsworth

Fri., Aug 26 at Stow

Fri., Sep. 2 at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Fri., Sep. 9 at Kent Roosevelt

Fri., Sep. 16 Highland

Fri., Sep. 23 at Revere

Fri., Sep. 30 Copley

Fri., Oct. 7 at Aurora

Fri., Oct. 14 Cuyahoga Falls

Fri., Oct. 21 Tallmadge

Copley football schedule

Fri. Aug. 19 at Twinsburg

Fri., Aug. 26 Firestone

Fri., Sep. 2 Buckeye

Fri., Sep. 9 at Aurora

Fri., Sep. 16 at Kent Roosevelt

Fri., Sep. 23 Cuyahoga Falls

Fri., Sep. 30 at Barberton

Fri., Oct. 7 Revere

Fri., Oct. 14 at Tallmadge

Fri., Oct. 21 at Highland

Cuyahoga Falls Black Tigers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Stow

Fri., Aug. 26 Parma Normandy

Fri., Sep. 2 North

Fri., Sep. 9 Revere

Fri., Sep. 16 at Aurora

Fri., Sep. 23 at Copley

Fri., Sep. 30 at Tallmadge

Fri., Oct. 7 Highland

Fri., Oct. 14 at Barberton

Fri., Oct. 21 Kent Roosevelt

Highland Hornets football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Berea-Midpark

Fri., Aug. 26 North Royalton

Fri., Sep. 2 Brunswick

Fri., Sep. 9 at Tallmadge

Fri., Sep. 16 at Barberton

Fri., Sep. 23 Kent Roosevelt

Fri., Sep. 30 Revere

Fri., Oct. 7 at Cuyahoga Falls

Fri., Oct. 14 at Aurora

Fri., Oct. 21 Copley

Kent Roosevelt Rough Riders football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Firestone

Fri., Aug. 26 at CVCA

Fri., Sep. 2 Ravenna

Fri., Sep. 9 Barberton

Fri., Sep. 16 Copley

Fri., Sep. 23 at Highland

Fri., Sep. 30 Aurora

Fri., Oct. 7 Tallmadge

Fri., Oct. 14 at Revere

Fri., Oct. 21 at Cuyahoga Falls

Revere Minutemen football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Woodridge

Fri., Aug. 26 at Eastlake North

Fri., Sep. 2 West Branch

Fri., Sep. 9 at Cuyahoga Falls

Fri., Sep. 16 at Tallmadge

Fri., Sep. 23 Barberton

Fri., Sep. 30 at Highland

Fri., Oct. 7 at Copley

Fri., Oct. 14 Kent Roosevelt

Fri., Oct. 21 Aurora

Tallmadge Blue Devils football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Brecksville

Fri., Aug. 26 Ellet

Fri., Sep. 2 at Green

Fri., Sep. 9 Highland

Fri., Sep. 16 Revere

Fri., Sep. 23 at Aurora

Fri., Sep. 30 Cuyahoga Falls

Fri., Oct. 7 at Kent Roosevelt

Fri., Oct. 14 Copley

Fri., Oct. 21 at Barberton

EASTERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE

Alliance Aviators football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Lake

Fri., Aug. 26 at Niles McKinley

Fri., Sep. 2 Bedford

Fri., Sep. 9 Norwalk

Fri., Sep. 16 at Canton Central Catholic

Fri., Sep. 23 at Salem

Fri., Sep. 30 at Carrollton

Fri., Oct. 7 West Branch

Fri., Oct. 14 at Minerva

Fri., Oct. 21 Marlington

METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Cloverleaf Colts football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Buckeye

Fri., Aug. 26 Keystone

Fri., Sep. 2 at Black River

Fri., Sep. 9 Ravenna

Fri., Sep. 16 at Field

Fri., Sep. 23 Streetsboro

Fri., Sep. 30 at Woodridge

Fri., Oct. 7 at Norton

Fri., Oct. 14 Coventry

Fri., Oct. 21 at Springfield

Coventry Comets football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Marlington

Fri., Aug. 26 Burton Berkshire

Fri., Sep. 2 at Middlefield Cardinal

Fri., Sep. 9 Woodridge

Fri., Sep. 16 at Springfield

Fri., Sep. 23 at Norton

Fri., Sep. 30 Ravenna

Fri., Oct. 7 Field

Fri., Oct. 14 at Cloverleaf

Fri., Oct. 21 at Streetsboro

Field Falcons football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Mogadore

Fri., Aug. 26 at Southeast

Fri., Sep. 2 at Rootstown

Fri., Sep. 9 Springfield

Fri., Sep. 16 Cloverleaf

Fri., Sep. 23 at Ravenna

Fri., Sep. 30 Streetsboro

Fri., Oct. 7 at Coventry

Fri., Oct. 14 Norton

Fri., Oct. 21 at Woodridge

Norton Panthers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Northwest

Fri., Aug. 26 at Kenmore-Garfield

Fri., Sep. 2 Firestone

Fri., Sep. 9 Streetsboro

Fri., Sep. 16 at Woodridge

Fri., Sep. 23 Coventry

Fri., Sep. 30 at Springfield

Fri., Oct. 7 Cloverleaf

Fri., Oct. 14 at Field

Fri., Oct. 21 at Ravenna

Ravenna Ravens football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Lorain

Fri., Aug. 26 Warren Howland

Fri., Sep. 9 at Cloverlead

Fri., Sep. 16 at Streetsboro

Fri., Sep. 23 Field

Fri., Sep. 30 at Coventry

Fri., Oct. 7 Springfield

Fri., Oct. 14 at Woodridge

Fri., Oct. 21 Norton

Springfield Spartans football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Kenmore-Garfield

Fri., Aug. 26 Ashtabula St. John

Fri., Sep. 2 at Orrville

Fri., Sep. 9 at Field

Fri., Sep. 16 Coventry

Fri., Sep. 23 at Woodridge

Fri., Sep. 30 Norton

Fri., Oct. 7 at Ravenna

Fri., Oct. 14 Streetsboro

Fri., Oct. 21 Cloverleaf

Streetsboro Rockets football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Girard

Fri., Aug. 26 at West Geauga

Fri., Sep. 2 Struthers

Fri., Sep. 9 at Norton

Fri., Sep. 16 Ravenna

Fri., Sep. 23 at Cloverleaf

Fri., Sep. 30 at Field

Fri., Oct. 7 Woodridge

Fri., Oct. 14 at Springfield

Fri., Oct. 21 Coventry

Woodridge Bulldogs football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Revere

Fri., Aug. 26 at West Branch

Fri., Sep. 2 CVCA

Fri., Sep. 9 at Coventry

Fri., Sep. 16 Norton

Fri., Sep. 23 Springfield

Fri., Sep. 30 at Cloverleaf

Fri., Oct. 7 at Streetsboro

Fri., Oct. 14 Ravenna

Fri., Oct. 21 Field

PRINCIPALS ATHELTIC CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

CVCA Royals football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at New Philadelphia

Fri., Aug. 26 Kent Roosevelt

Fri., Sep. 2 at Woodridge

Fri., Sep. 9 Canton South

Fri., Sep. 16 at Triway

Fri., Sep. 23 Fairless

Fri., Sep. 30 at Northwest

Fri., Oct. 7 Orrville

Fri., Oct. 14 at Tuslaw

Fri., Oct. 21 Manchester

Manchester Panthers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Carrollton

Fri., Aug. 26 Sandy Valley

Fri., Sep. 2 at Mogadore

Fri., Sep. 9 Orrville

Fri., Sep. 16 at Canton South

Fri., Sep. 23 at Tuslaw

Fri., Sep. 30 Triway

Fri., Oct. 7 Fairless

Fri., Oct. 14 at Northwest

Fri., Oct. 21 at CVCA

Northwest football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Norton

Fri., Aug. 26 Marlington

Fri., Sep. 2 Louisville

Fri., Sep. 9 Fairless

Fri., Sep. 16 at Tuslaw

Fri., Sep. 23 at Orrville

Fri., Sep. 30 CVCA

Fri., Oct. 7 at Triway

Fri., Oct. 14 Manchester

Fri., Oct. 21 at Canton South

WAYNE COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE

Chippewa Chipps football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Mapleton

Fri., Aug. 26 Gates Mills Hawken

Fri., Sep. 2 Crestwood

Fri., Sep. 9 at Smithville

Fri., Sep. 16 Hillsdale

Fri., Sep. 23 at Northwestern

Fri., Sep. 30 Rittman

Fri., Oct. 7 at Norwayne

Fri., Oct. 14 at Waynedale

Fri., Oct. 21 Dalton

PORTAGE TRAIL CONFERENCE

Mogadore Wildcats football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Field

Fri., Sep. 2 Manchester

Fri., Sep. 9 at Liberty-Benton

Fri., Sep. 16 at Lucas

Fri., Sep. 23 Warren JFK

Fri., Sep. 30 Hunting Valley University School

Fri., Oct. 7 at Southeast

Fri., Oct. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas

Fri., Oct. 21 Rootstown

Rootstown Rovers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Crestwood

Fri., Aug. 26 at Warren Champion

Fri., Sep. 2 Field

Fri., Sep. 9 at Andover Pymatuning Valley

Fri., Sep. 16 at Conneaut

Fri., Sep. 23 St. Thomas Aquinas

Fri., Sep. 30 at Warren JFK

Fri., Oct. 7 at Grand Valley

Fri., Oct. 14 Southeast

Fri., Oct. 21 at Mogadore

St. Thomas Aquinas Knights football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Struthers

Fri., Aug. 26 Smithville

Fri., Sep. 2 at Carrollton

Fri., Sep. 9 at East Canton

Fri., Sep. 16 Windham

Fri., Sep. 23 at Rootstown

Fri., Sep. 30 at Southeast

Fri., Oct. 7 Warren JFK

Fri., Oct. 14 at Mogadore

Thur., Oct. 10at Canton Central Catholic

GREATER CLEVELAND CONFERENCE

Brunswick Blue Devils football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Cleveland Height

Fri., Aug. 26 Olmsted Falls

Fri., Sep. 2 at Highland

Fri., Sep. 9 at Toledo Waite

Fri., Sep. 16 Euclid

Fri., Sep. 23 Mentor

Fri., Sep. 30 at Solon

Fri., Oct. 7 Medina

Fri., Oct. 14 Hudson

Fri., Oct. 21 at Strongsville

CROWN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Walsh Jesuit Warriors football schedule

Sat., Aug. 20 at Cle. Benedictine

Fri., Aug. 26 at Erie McDowell (Pa.)

Fri., Sep. 2 Buffalo Canisius (N.Y.)

Fri., Sep. 9 at Toledo Rogers

Fri., Sep. 16 at Col. St. Francis DeSales

Fri., Sep. 23 Archbishop Hoban

Fri., Sep. 30 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Fri., Oct. 7 Mentor Lake Catholic

Fri., Oct. 14 Parma Padua

Fri., Oct. 21 St. Vincent-St. Mary

INDEPENDENTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Archbishop Hoban Knights football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Mississauga North (Can.)

Fri., Aug. 26 Erie Cathedral Prep (Pa.)

Sat., Sep. 3 Iona Prep (N.Y.), noon

Fri., Sep. 9 at Cin. Withrow

Fri., Sep. 16 Cle. St. Ignatius

Fri., Sep. 23 at Walsh Jesuit

Fri., Sep. 30 St. Francis (N.Y.)

Fri., Oct. 7 at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Fri., Oct. 14 at Cle. Benedictine

Fri., Oct. 21 at Lakewood St. Edward

Canton Central Catholic football schedule

Thur., Aug. 18 at Perry

Fri., Aug. 26 at Norwayne

Fri., Sep. 2 Canfield South Range

Fri., Sep. 9 at Salem

Fri., Sep. 16 Alliance

Sat., Sep. 24 at Cle. Heights Lutheran East

Fri., Sep. 30 Mentor Lake Catholic

Fri., Oct. 7 at East Liverpool

Fri., Oct. 14 at Jackson

Thur., Oct. 20 St. Thomas Aquinas

Louisville Leopards football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Steubenville

Fri., Aug. 26 Poland Seminary

Fri., Sep. 2 at Northwest

Fri., Sep. 9 at North Canton Hoover

Fri., Sep. 16 Lake

Fri., Sep. 23 at Perry

Fri., Sep. 30 Green

Fri., Oct. 7 at GlenOak

Fri., Oct. 14 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Fri., Oct. 21 Linsly (W.Va.)

Massillon Tigers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Cin. Archbishop Moeller

Fri., Aug. 26 at GlenOak

Fri., Sep. 2 at Mansfield

Fri., Sep. 9 at Warren Harding

Fri., Sep. 16 at Lakewood St. Edward

Fri., Sep. 23 Austintown Fitch

Fri., Sep. 30 Middletown (Del.)

Fri., Oct. 7 Canisius (N.Y.)

Sat., Oct. 22 at Canton McKinley, 2 p.m.

St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Cle. Glenville

Fri., Sep. 2 Barberton

Fri., Sep. 9 Buchtel

Fri., Sep. 16 Sandusky

Fri., Sep. 23 at Warren Harding

Fri., Sep. 30 at Youngstown Ursuline

Fri., Oct. 7 Archbishop Hoban

Fri., Oct. 14 Cleveland Heights

Fri., Oct. 21 at Walsh Jesuit

FEDERAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Canton McKinley Bulldogs football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 at Cleveland Heights, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 12 Cle. St. Ignatius, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Mentor

Fri., Aug. 26 at Austintown Fitch

Fri., Sep. 2 Dublin Coffman

Fri., Sep. 9 Perry

Fri., Sep. 16 at Green

Fri., Sep. 23 North Canton Hoover

Fri., Sep. 30 at Lake

Fri., Oct. 7 Jackson

Fri., Oct. 14 at GlenOak

Sat., Oct. 22 at Massillon, 2 p.m.

GlenOak Golden Eagles football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 at Dover, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thr., Aug. 11 Youngstown Ursuline, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Shaker Heights

Fri., Aug. 26 Massillon

Fri., Sep. 2 at Austintown Fitch

Fri., Sep. 9 at Lake

Fri., Sep. 16 at North Canton Hoover

Fri., Sep. 23 Green

Fri., Sep. 30 at Jackson

Fri., Oct. 7 Louisville

Fri., Oct. 14 Canton McKinley

Fri., Oct. 21 Perry

Green Bulldogs football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Ellet

Fri., Aug. 26 North Olmsted

Fri., Sep. 2 Tallmadge

Fri., Sep. 9 Jackson

Fri., Sep. 16 Canton McKinley

Fri., Sep. 23 at GlenOak

Fri., Sep. 30 at Louisville

Fri., Oct. 7 Perry

Fri., Oct. 14 at North Canton Hoover

Jackson Polar Bears football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 East

Fri., Aug. 26 at Mayfield

Fri., Sep. 2 at Boardman

Fri., Sep. 9 at Green

Fri., Sep. 16 at Perry

Fri., Sep. 23 Lake

Fri., Sep. 30 GlenOak

Fri., Oct. 7 at Canton McKinley

Fri., Oct. 14 Canton Central Catholic

Fri., Oct. 21 North Canton Hoover

Lake Blue Streaks football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 at Alliance

Fri., Aug. 26 Maple Heights

Fri., Sep. 2 East

Fri., Sep. 9 GlenOak

Fri., Sep. 16 at Louisville

Fri., Sep. 23 at Jackson

Fri., Sep. 30 Canton McKinley

Fri., Oct. 7 at North Canton Hoover

Fri., Oct. 14 at Perry

Fri., Oct. 21 Green

North Canton Hoover Vikings football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Buchtel

Fri., Aug. 26 at Mansfield

Fri., Sep. 2 Kenmore-Garfield

Fri., Sep. 9 Louisville

Fri., Sep. 16 GlenOak

Fri., Sep. 23 at Canton McKinley

Fri., Sep. 30 at Perry

Fri., Oct. 7 Lake

Fri., Oct. 14 Green

Fri., Oct. 21 at Jackson

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County-area team-by-team 2022 high school football schedules