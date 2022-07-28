ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Register Citizen

Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool

EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
NBC Connecticut

Moped Driver Killed in Crash in New Haven

A New Haven man has died after the moped he was driving and a car collided Sunday morning. New Haven police said they received a call around 5:41 a.m. about a crash involving a gray Nissan and a moped on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, between Adeline Street and Printers Lane.
WTNH

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NBC Connecticut

Firefighter Injured Battling Stamford Multi-Family House Fire

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a multi-family home in Stamford early Wednesday morning and the cause remains under investigation. Firefighters were called to the home on Seaview Drive around 2 a.m. Authorities said one firefighter was injured at the fire. The injuries are not considered serious.
NBC Connecticut

2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting

Two men are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Tuesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street shortly before midnight after getting two separate ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire at 20 Bond Street. While at the...
Eyewitness News

Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
NBC Connecticut

Possible Explosive Devices Found in River in Middletown: Police

Police are investigating after a resident found what's believed to be explosive mortar shells similar to World War II era devices in the water in Middletown. The resident was magnet fishing in the Mattabesset River off East Street when they found the devices. The person allegedly brought them home and later notified police.
NBC Connecticut

Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 East in Plainville

Injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash that has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Plainville on Sunday afternoon. State police said the crash is between exits 35 and 36 and that area of the highway is currently shut down. According to troopers, the crash involves multiple motorcycles.
NBC Connecticut

Crash Causes Delays on I-691 in Meriden

There are delays on Interstate 691 West in Meriden after a crash, according to CT Travel Smart. The crash is between exits 8 and 7 and one lane is getting by. CT Travel Smart is reporting that I-691 East is closed between exits 4 and 5 because of an overturned vehicle.
NBC Connecticut

Woman Accused of Shooting at Vehicle With Infant Inside in Meriden

Police have arrested a woman who is accused of shooting at a vehicle with an infant inside during a domestic incident in Meriden on Tuesday. Officers were called to the intersection of North Main Street and North First Street around 3:15 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When...
NewsTimes

CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
NewsTimes

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
NBC Connecticut

Scene Clear on Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook

Police officers and the bomb squad responded to Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook Monday and the street was evacuated, but officials say the scene is now clear. Police said they responded to a group home at the end of Anchorage Lane. No additional information was immediately available.
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night. When Hartford police officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. According to officials, she was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition. […]
