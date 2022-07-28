DC violence leaves 6 shot in less than 24 hours

www.wusa9.com
Five people injured in shooting at Washington state Walmart
Five people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Mount Vernon in Washington state. The shooting took place on Sunday night following an incident inside the store. Mount Vernon police said that three of the injured were 19-year-old men who were involved in the incident. The other two who were injured were a 72-year-old male customer and a 24-year-old man who worked at the store. Police responded to the scene around 9.50pm on Sunday after reports of shots being fired, King 5 reported.The authorities said that the incident occurred after two groups of men got into...
Washington Man Killed by Neighbor After Trying to Follow Girlfriend Into Neighbor’s House
A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
Iowa Gunman Who Killed Family on Camping Trip Had Never Met Victims Before Shooting: 'Completely Random'
The gunman who killed three members of an Iowa family at a campground last Friday had never met the victims before opening fire, investigators say. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot dead in their tent while camping at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County, Iowa, Friday morning.
Woman shoots husband at DC hotel, says he molested kids at her day care, police say
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman accused of shooting and injuring her husband at a Washington, D.C., hotel claims she opened fire at the man because he had been molesting children at her day care, police said. According to WTTG and WTOP, D.C. police arrested Shanteari Weems, 50, on assault...
Mourners Shot Dead During Funeral Procession for Homicide Victim: Police
The victims were shot multiple times after someone pulled up next to them and opened fire as they were "bumper-to-bumper" with other cars, police said Friday.
Day care owner who allegedly shot husband over child molestation accusations denied bond
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day care owner who allegedly shot her husband last week at a Washington, D.C. hotel over child molestation accusations was denied bond Friday morning. DC Magistrate Judge Sherry Trafford said that the reason for the confrontation is not a factor the court considers, and deemed Weems a danger to the community. The judge also said she had "great concern" about Weem's ability to "make decisions rationally." Shanteari Weems faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren, who was present for the hearing, said she wept...
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
A husband and wife were sentenced to 60 days in prison this week for their role in the Jan. 6 riot. John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said. They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions.
U.S. Marine Accused Of Stabbing Pregnant Ex-Wife To Death On Hawaii Highway
A U.S. Marine is under arrest after police say he brutally stabbed his pregnant ex-wife to death on a busy highway. On Wednesday, good Samaritans tried to stop a man who was reportedly seen beating and stabbing a woman multiple times along a Honolulu freeway, police said in a press conference on Thursday. The suspect and victim were later identified as U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryant Tejada-Castillo, 29, and his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi, 27.
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Washington, DC police arrest 14-year-old suspect in connection with 7 area carjackings
A 14-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a series of carjackings in Washington, D.C., that started more than a month ago. The suspect, who remains unidentified because of his age, is accused of seven carjackings in total from June 13 to July 18, police said. In each alleged...
Black man beaten by police after allegedly running stop sign suffering ‘severe psychological trauma,’ dad says
Brandon Calloway had traveled halfway across Tennessee, along with his girlfriend and her friend, to stay with his dad for a night when he decided to pick up a DoorDash order so he could treat his girlfriend to a nice dinner while in town. But while returning from the delivery,...
Man killed in early morning West Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man died in a shooting early Thursday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:39 a.m. to the 2900 block of Mosher Street in the Winchester neighborhood, where they found a man shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene, police said. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Jan. 6 rioter charged with assaulting Capitol police takes plea deal
One of two men charged with a role in the chemical spraying of a U.S. Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to illegally entering the restricted area of Capitol grounds. George Tanios pleaded guilty to two counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building or...
Woman hospitalized after DC shooting with nearly 100 shots fired
A woman in southeast Washington, D.C., was hospitalized Wednesday after being wounded in a shooting in which up to nearly 90 shots were fired, according to authorities.
‘Not a George Floyd Situation’: Minneapolis mother confronts BLM protesters after recent police killing
A Minneapolis mother confronted protesters who gathered outside her home in support of a man shot dead by police after he reportedly fired several shots at her home as she was making dinner for her children. A video of the mother, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, 24, posted by KARE 11 reporter Deevon...
Georgia man wears his Madea costume to commit a crime
Police are searching for a man who robbed a McDonough, Georgia, bank dressed like an elderly woman on the afternoon of July 18. Police say that the man was wearing a floral dress, gray wig, orange gloves, and a pink bag when he walked into a Chase bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The man also told the teller that he had a gun.
Suspected D.C. Kidnap Victim Found Safe, Armed Boyfriend Still At Large
A Washington D.C. woman reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by her boyfriend earlier today has thankfully been found.
Amnesiac Maryland Man Reunited With Family After Police Were Flooded With Social Media Tips
A missing Maryland man who couldn’t recall his name after he was found disoriented and shirtless on a highway outside Baltimore last week has been identified, officials announced. The 33-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released, was reunited with his family on Friday morning after state police were flooded...
FBI adds California slaying suspect to Top 10 fugitive list
An alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop in 2019 has been added to the FBI's “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, authorities said Wednesday. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. He...
