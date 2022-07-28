Piper Sandler Cuts Price Target For Integra Lifesciences As It Divests Wound Care Portfolio
- Piper Sandler lowered the Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp IART to $55 from $66 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Yesterday the company reported Q2 sales of $397.8 million, +4.8% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $395.27 million and EPS of $0.82, better than the consensus of $0.80.
- The analyst said the Q2 results "modestly" beat his top-line and bottom-line estimates on continued procedure recovery.
- He notes that initiatives to increase efficiency and price capture are benefiting Integra despite supply chain and macro headwinds.
- O'Brien noted that many growth drivers are in the early stages in relatively low-growth end markets.
- Integra agreed to divest its Traditional Wound Care Business to Gentell for $28.8 million.
- The company tightened its organic growth expectations from 3.8% - 5.2% to 4.0% - 5.2%, reflecting the uncertainty in global markets and continuing supply constraints.
- It forecasts FY22 revenue of $1.56 billion - $1.57 billion, down from $1.58 billion - $1.60 billion, compared to the consensus of $1.59 billion.
- It sees FY22 EPS of $3.21 - $3.29, reflecting the planned divestiture of the wound care business.
- For Q3, IART expects sales of $383 million - $391 million and adjusted EPS of $0.78 - $0.82, versus the consensus of $398.66 million and $0.84.
- Price Action: IART shares closed 1.12% lower at $56.53 on Wednesday.
