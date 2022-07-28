Dayton Air Show: Preps continue for this weekend

DAYTON — The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show takes place this weekend at Dayton International Airport.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be flying here for the first time since 2018.

The weather is supposed to be beautiful for both Saturday and Sunday, according to our Team of Storm Center 7 Meteorologists.

They are predicting temperatures in the 80s and it is going to be a great weekend for the air show.

However, due to the extremely high temperatures we’ve had lately, the air show will have a medical staff on standby just in case anyone struggles with heat exhaustion.

Physicians, nurse volunteers, EMS squads, and Care Flight crews have spent weeks practicing what to do if someone needs help or has to been taken to the hospital.

If you come to the show, it is recommended that people stay hydrated, put on sunscreen and wear light colored clothing.

Thousands of people are expected to be on hand for the air show and parking could be an issue.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott says part of North Dixie Drive shut down so people can cross the street without stopping traffic.

There will also be more buses this year, 35 of them, to take people from the parking lot to the air show.

Attendees can also purchase parking spots at the CenterPoint Dayton Air Show’s website.

