Reducing Tampa Bay property tax rate would just be a political stunt | Column

Construction of a new Howard Frankland Bridge is just one example of Tampa Bay's growth. Traffic streams southbound recently over the existing Howard Frankland between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. The Florida Department of Transportation is rebuilding the existing northbound bridge, far left, which was originally constructed in 1959, and adding capacity to alleviate traffic congestion with a new bridge, at right. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Editor’s note: This column is in response to a recent Times editorial headlined “No better time for property tax relief.”

For more than a century, Florida has relied on growth to fuel its economy. More tourists. More residents. More houses. What the Tampa Bay Times editorial fails to acknowledge is that growth does not pay for itself.

If growth paid for itself, Florida would not rank near the bottom in education spending or mental health spending. Hillsborough County would not need so many road improvements or new sidewalks. Our law enforcement agencies and fire departments would not be straining to add more resources to maintain high-quality public safety. Our residents would not be so desperate for more affordable housing so they can keep living in the county where they grew up, went to school and go to work.

Neither Hillsborough County nor the three municipalities are raising their property tax rates, also called millage rates, which have remained constant in recent years. Yet, the Times editorial insists that market-driven increases in overall real estate value require local governments to consider reducing existing millage rates. To back up this claim, the piece glosses over existing protections for homeowners and businesses and fails to suggest exactly what services and infrastructure residents should sacrifice.

For one thing, protections already exist to shield residents and businesses from big increases in taxable value. For example, homes owned and occupied by permanent residents of Hillsborough County, or homesteads, represent 68 percent of all residential properties here. Homestead value is lowered by exemptions and capped by the Florida Constitution’s Save Our Homes amendment.

Homestead value cannot increase any more that 3 percent per year. The purpose of this is to protect family homes. Non-homestead properties, including rented and vacation homes and businesses, are capped at a 10 percent increase every year. These legal limitations protect property owners from exorbitant increases in taxes when real estate investors drive up property values.

Analysts are calling our housing market one of the most over-priced in the nation. One quarter of the homes in Hillsborough County are being purchased by investors. We are also seeing an increasing trend of single family homes being purchased by corporate landlords, who are driving up housing prices for buyers and renters alike. Robust homestead protections for family homes do not and should not extend to these properties. The fact that investors have created an over-valued real estate market is not a reason to lower millage rates and deny residents infrastructure and services they need.

In Hillsborough County, we are preparing to invest in priorities that our residents want us to address while keeping the property tax rate the same. Our county has added about 100,000 new residents since 2018 and is expected to grow by another 700,000 in the next 30 years. So we are taking $10 million from money generated by growth to invest in affordable housing. We’re investing $12 million for park renovations and increasing staffing at three county recreation centers. We’re investing in a new fire station in Sun City Center, and we’re providing $42 million for raises and benefits for county employees to ensure we can retain and attract quality staff to meet the needs of residents.

Of course, we will not actually meet all of our needs. Hillsborough County needs 23 new fire stations, not one. Unfunded transportation needs are estimated at $13 billion and rising. And $10 million is a modest down payment on what we need to address housing affordability.

Everyone, including local government, is affected by high inflation, high gas prices and high housing costs. But a property tax rate reduction would not pay for one tank of gas for most residents. However, this reduction would significantly impact how we can improve the quality of life for residents who are demanding better roads, more parks and safe neighborhoods.

The suggested reduction of the property tax rate would be a political stunt and a talking point for the next campaign. It’s time to stop that kind of self-defeating, short-sighted thinking that has resulted in so many unmet needs in this state and in Hillsborough.

Pat Kemp is a member of the Hillsborough County Commission.