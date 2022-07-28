Why the U.S. Attorney for Tampa Bay and middle Florida is focusing on violent crime | Column

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg poses for a portrait overlooking downtown from the U.S. Attorney's office in Tampa on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Six months ago, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed me as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. In this position, I am the chief federal law enforcement officer for 35 counties in Florida. The reduction of violent crime is a top priority of my office, and I have reallocated resources in my office to prioritize the prosecution of violent crime and firearms cases.

In Hillsborough County, those efforts have included working directly with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. Prosecutors from my office regularly meet with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and our counterparts at the State Attorney’s Office. The purpose of these meetings is to identify those individuals who are the drivers of violent crime.

In most communities, the number of such individuals is rather low. By way of example, the National Network for Safe Communities has estimated that members of violent groups typically constitute less than 0.5% of a city’s population, but are linked to 60% to 70% of the shootings and homicides. Experience has shown that effective prosecution of those individuals can have dramatic impacts in the reduction of violent crime in a community.

Throughout the district, we employ an approach that is at once precise and broad. With regard to precision, we use the best available information from law enforcement to focus our efforts narrowly on the most violent offenders. Once focused on violent offenders, we use every available statutory tool to dismantle violent groups.

This is not a new approach in Hillsborough County, but is one that my office and our partners have been successfully employing for years. For example, in response to shootings in the Tampa Park public housing area, the Tampa Police Department and the FBI initiated an investigation into the gang operating there known as the Bird Gang. Ultimately, more than 25 Bird Gang members were arrested on federal drug and firearms charges.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the Bird Gang’s drug house, the Blue House, was condemned. We seek to deprive violent criminals of the places they use to facilitate criminal activity. For more than 18 months following the Bird Gang takedown and the shutdown of the Blue House, there were no shootings in Tampa Park.

Our efforts in Hillsborough County were part of a much larger effort. The State Attorney’s Office and the Office of Statewide Prosecution prosecuted the bulk of the cases, and none of us could have prosecuted anything without the great investigative work that was done by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, the other police departments in Hillsborough County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, ATF, the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Marshals Service. The relationships that were developed with law enforcement during those prosecutions form the basis of our current efforts to reduce violent crime.

Reducing violent crime, however, cannot be done solely through police work and prosecutions, which is why my office’s violent crime strategy includes fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results of our efforts. These are the principles of the Justice Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods. In this district, a critical part of our safe neighborhoods program is community engagement, prevention, and intervention. Those efforts include presentations at local schools, law enforcement trainings, and participation in reentry programs designed to assist prison releasees to successfully reintegrate into the community.

When combined, the four parts of our violent crime strategy will help us reach our ultimate goal, which is reducing violent crime in our community. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to doing our part to help make that happen, and we look forward to continuing to work with our law enforcement partners and our community stakeholders in this effort.

Roger B. Handberg serves as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. He was appointed to the position by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in December 2021.