Stamford, CT

Michelle Troconis appears in court for disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 11

justsayingthetruth
2d ago

She definitely knew what happened and should spend her life in prison..if you take a life you should get life end of story!!

MVT
2d ago

I’d like to know what she “thought” she was throwing out - if she didn’t know what her lover had done.

Kimberly J Waring
2d ago

They are focusing on Hartford ( where they found the clothes) and Waveny (where they found her car nearby) in New Canaan. How about thinking outside the box and maybe check near by reservoirs?

