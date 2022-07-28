Child found wandering street alone in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A four-year-old child was found wandering the streets near E. 9th Street and Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

A couple walked outside of their home and saw the child, knowing something was not right. They immediately called 911 for further assistance.

“I’m just glad we found him and he didn’t just wander into the canal or something, ya know, because there is gators over there and things like that,” said John Miller, the witness who found the child with his wife.

The child was checked out by EMS and police before being brought back home.

“Just glad everybody’s alright, and the firefighters and police did their job and found him and took care of him, ya know? It’s good,” Miller said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told NBC2 that it does not appear that the child was neglected. No criminal charges will be filed.