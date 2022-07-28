ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Search for Muskegon DPS Director down to 2 candidates

By Chris Bovia
The City of Muskegon will have a new Director of Public Safety soon— announcing over social media they've narrowed the field of candidates to two.

Derrick Turner is the Chief of Police for the Mobile, AL Airport Authority.

Tim Kozal is the Director of the Ludington Department of Public Safety.

Both will be in town Thursday for final meetings and interviews, followed by 5:30 p.m. public meet & greet in the City Commission Chambers.

The interview process will include meetings with senior city leadership, the Muskegon NAACP, and the Muskegon Social Justice Commission and several more organizations with a vested interest in the city's public safety efforts.

