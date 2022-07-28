Definitive guide to Charlotte’s coworking spaces with 30+ options

Here’s a complete list of Charlotte’s coworking spaces — including their membership pricing.

Location: 1515 Mockingbird Lane Suite 400

Highlights: Here you’ll find a fitness center, local beer and coffee, 24/7 access and more.

Membership options:

Coworking Day Pass Bundle: $70; good for any seven days within a 30-day period

$70; good for any seven days within a 30-day period Private office: Starting at $734 per month

Starting at $734 per month Conference rooms: Starting at $50 per hour or $300 per day

Starting at $50 per hour or $300 per day Virtual mail service/mailing address: Starting at $50 per month

Location: 1251 Arrow Pine Drive

Highlights: This is the latest addition to Charlotte’s coworking space landscape. Expect weekly events for professional development.

Membership options:

Day pass: $24

$24 Virtual: $49 per month

$49 per month Flex pass: $89 per month

$89 per month Flex pass plus: $169 per month

$169 per month Unlimited: $249 per month

$249 per month Dedicated desk: $299 per month

Location: 227 W. 4th Street

Highlights: Novel Coworking rebranded to Expansive. This is a great option if you want to be in Uptown. Plus they offer a Mother’s Room, where working moms will have space to pump or breastfeed, plus access to a dedicated refrigerator and electrical outlets. Memberships — excluding the basic coworking membership — are flexible at all Expansive locations.

Membership options:

Coworking membership : Starting at $199 per month

: Starting at $199 per month Dedicated desk : Starting at $349 per month

: Starting at $349 per month Private office : Starting at $499 per month

: Starting at $499 per month Office Suite : Starting at $3,000 per month

Locations: The Charlotte-born coworking hub expanded to five locations earlier this year when it acquired Advent Coworking in the Belmont neighborhood. Their locations include:

Highlights: Memberships include access to all five locations, some of which offer podcast studios and meeting spaces. Non-members can rent the latter. Plus they also offer FIT by hygge at their Remount location, to which members have discounted access.

Membership options :

Day pass: $20 per day

$20 per day 6-day pass: $90

$90 Flex membership: $149 per month

$149 per month Dedicated desk workspace: $269/month

$269/month Private office: S tarts at $600/ month

S tarts at $600/ month Virtual mail: $74 per month (six-month commitment required)

$74 per month (six-month commitment required) Podcast studio rental at Jay Street : $40 per hour; The stinger: $80 per month for four studio hours; The mix down: $145 per month for eight studio hours and a day pass to Jay Street; The producer: $200 per month for 10 studio hours and two day passes to Jay Street.

$40 per hour; The stinger: $80 per month for four studio hours; The mix down: $145 per month for eight studio hours and a day pass to Jay Street; The producer: $200 per month for 10 studio hours and two day passes to Jay Street. Of note: A $5 studio 101 orientation is required before renting the podcast studio.

A $5 studio 101 orientation is required before renting the podcast studio. FIT by hygge at Remount: 10 days for $10; $119 per month ($39 per month for coworking members); 5-class pack $59; 10-class pack $99; digital membership $25 per month.

Locations: You can work in NoDa or in Uptown with Industrious.

Highlights: The Uptown location is on the 27th floor so you’re going to have quite the view. In NoDa, the office is right around the corner from the new flagship Amelie’s location. Take a walk and grab a treat, or take advantage of the coffee and breakfast at your new office.

Membership options :

Uptown virtual: $150

$150 Uptown access: $450

$450 NoDa coworking: $480

$480 NoDa dedicated desk: $595

$595 Small office: $650-$1,740 (Uptown); $735-$1,790 (NoDa)

$650-$1,740 (Uptown); $735-$1,790 (NoDa) Medium office: $1,650-$2,765 (Uptown); $1,585-$2,580 (NoDa)

$1,650-$2,765 (Uptown); $1,585-$2,580 (NoDa) Large office: $2,888-$5685 (Uptown); $2,165-$5,995 (NoDa)

$2,888-$5685 (Uptown); $2,165-$5,995 (NoDa) NoDa executive suite: $4,025-$4,495

Location: 707 E. Hebron St.

Highlights: Coworking meets rehearsal space here. The common area acts like flex desks in a typical coworking setting.

Membership options:

$20 monthly membership; $200 annual membership. Both allow you to rent a private room starting at $10 per hour.

Private rooms start at $429 per month.

Location: 2459 Wilkinson Blvd. Suite 310

Highlights: The space boasts a podcast studio and wellness room, along with other amenities like coffee and kombucha.

Of note: You must book the podcast studio at least 48 hours in advance.

Membership options :

Day pass: $25 per day

$25 per day Super flex: 10-day passes for $100 per month

10-day passes for $100 per month Flex desk: $200 per month

$200 per month Resident desk: Starting at $280 per month

Starting at $280 per month Private office: Starting at $700 per month

Starting at $700 per month Podcast studio: $55 for 1 hour; $180 for four hours per month; $320 for eight hours per month

Location: 2108 South Boulevard, Suite 211 at Atherton Mill Lofts

Highlights: The location is fantastic, from the repurposed mill to being in the heart of South End. Plus you’re right next to the Rail Trail.

Membership options:

Flex membership: $175 per month

$175 per month Dedicated desk: $350 per month

$350 per month Private office: Starting at $600 per month

Location: 222 S. Church St.

Highlight: You’re in the heart of Uptown here, plus you have access to a fitness center, kitchen, photography and podcast studios.

Membership options :

Drop-in: $99 per month

$99 per month Dedicated desk: $200 per month

$200 per month Office: Starting at $500 per month

Starting at $500 per month Virtual: $50 per month

Locations: Regus has eight locations in Charlotte.

Highlights: Regus has been around for more than three decades. Basically, they were into coworking before it was cool.

Membership options : Options are per month unless otherwise specified.

Coworking: Starting at $239 in Uptown and University; $295 in SouthPark and Ayrsley; $275 in Fairview and Linville Building; $339 in SouthPark Towers; $359 in Toringdon.

Starting at $239 in Uptown and University; $295 in SouthPark and Ayrsley; $275 in Fairview and Linville Building; $339 in SouthPark Towers; $359 in Toringdon. Office space: Starting at $249 in Uptown; $295 per month in SouthPark, Fairview and Ayrsley; $359 in SouthPark Towers; $329 in University; $399 in Toringdon; $305 in Linville Building.

Starting at $249 in Uptown; $295 per month in SouthPark, Fairview and Ayrsley; $359 in SouthPark Towers; $329 in University; $399 in Toringdon; $305 in Linville Building. Virtual: Starting at $52 in Uptown, Fairview and Ayrsley; $103 in SouthPark and SouthPark Towers; $65 in University; $84 in Toringdon and Linville Building.

Starting at $52 in Uptown, Fairview and Ayrsley; $103 in SouthPark and SouthPark Towers; $65 in University; $84 in Toringdon and Linville Building. Meeting rooms: Starting at $35 per hour in Uptown; $29 per hour in SouthPark and SouthPark Towers; $25 per hour in Fairview, University, Ayrsley, Toringdon and Linville Building.

Locations : Spaces has two Charlotte locations.

Highlight : The 31,000-square-foot office has a barista on site and healthy lunch options. It’s home to a solid mix of work and meeting spaces to support different types of businesses.

Membership options :

Coworking : Starting at $254 per month for both locations.

: Starting at $254 per month for both locations. Dedicated desk : Starting at $229 per month in Uptown and $325 per month in South End.

: Starting at $229 per month in Uptown and $325 per month in South End. Private office : Starting at $269 per month in Uptown and $415 per month in South End.

: Starting at $269 per month in Uptown and $415 per month in South End. Virtual: Starting at $93 per month in Uptown and $103 per month in South End.

Starting at $93 per month in Uptown and $103 per month in South End. Meeting room: Starting at $39 per hour in Uptown and $35 per hour in South End.

Location: 1300 South Boulevard Unit D

Highlight: If you’re a Charlotte startup setting up shop there, they want you to outgrow their space. They also offer a podcast studio as well as conference and event space.

Membership options :

Daytime hustler: $99 per month

$99 per month Hot desk: $150 per month

$150 per month Dedicated desk: $250 per month

$250 per month Private office: Starting at $500 per month

Of note: Contact them directly for details about podcast, conference and event space.

Locations:

Highlights: Expect traditional coworking options. You can’t beat the view at The Refinery, plus it has a rooftop lounge.

Membership options:

Virtual office membership: Starting at $29.99 per month and $31 per month at Toringdon.

Starting at $29.99 per month and $31 per month at Toringdon. Community memberships: Starting at $99 per month at both locations.

Starting at $99 per month at both locations. Shared desk: Starting at $325 per month at Toringdon.

Starting at $325 per month at Toringdon. Dedicated desk: Starting at $399 per month at The Refinery and $425 per month at Toringdon.

Starting at $399 per month at The Refinery and $425 per month at Toringdon. Private office: Starting at $850 per month at The Refinery and $749 per month at Toringdon.

Location: WeWork has three Charlotte locations, two are in Uptown and one is in South End.

Highlights: WeWork offers 25% off all access membership for the first three months. Plus all access allows you to work from any of their three locations.



Membership options:

All access: $299 per month

$299 per month Hot desks/day pass: $29 per day

$29 per day Meeting rooms: Starting at $10 per hour per seat

Starting at $10 per hour per seat Dedicated desk: $410 at 615 S. College St.; $430 per month at 128 S. Tryon St.

$410 at 615 S. College St.; $430 per month at 128 S. Tryon St. Private offices: $580 per month at 615 S. College St.; $640 at 128 S. Tryon St.

$580 per month at 615 S. College St.; $640 at 128 S. Tryon St. Of note: The RailYard did not have any vacancy as of July 18.

Locations:

Highlights: YourOffice is where relaxation meets professionalism. You’re not there for beer and kombucha perks. You’re there to work.

Membership options:

Flex desk: Starting at $175 per month at SouthPark.

Starting at $175 per month at SouthPark. Private offices: Starting at $867 per month at SouthPark and $1,000 per month at Ballantyne.

Starting at $867 per month at SouthPark and $1,000 per month at Ballantyne. Virtual packages: Starting at $75 per month at SouthPark and $65 at Ballantyne.

Starting at $75 per month at SouthPark and $65 at Ballantyne. Meeting rooms: Starting at $35 per hour at SouthPark.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2016, and was last updated in July 2022.

CoWork by Camden was removed from this guide as they “will be fully occupied for the next three years,” per CoWork by Camden spokesperson Lydia Cabana, due to a corporate lease and won’t be accepting outside memberships.

