Here's how much Ball State football coaches make

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State football's coaching staff will make more than $1.75 million this year before bonuses.

The 11-person coaching staff — which does not include assistants or support staff — will make $1,751,500 in combined base salaries, according to contracts obtained by The Star Press. In total, Ball State football spent $1,914,559 on salary, wages and benefits during the 2020-21 season. Data for the 2021-22 season was not yet available at the time of the request.

Head coach Mike Neu, who began his tenure in 2016 and signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, will make the most this upcoming season. He will make $453,000 in base salary along with $97,000 in supplemental compensation and a $125,000 retention bonus (which increases by $25,000 each season).

There are also plenty of bonuses Neu can earn, from winning MAC Coach of the Year ($15,000), winning the Mid-American Conference West Division ($20,000) and conference title ($35,000), having a team APR above 965 ($25,000) and team grade-point average above 3.00 ($15,000) and more.

Many of the assistant coaches signed new contracts at the beginning of 2022 but assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Tyler Stockton and passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Josh Zidenberg signed two-year deals in 2021. Defensive line coach Keith McKenzie's most recent contract information was from 2021.

Outside of Neu, Stockton, who also coaches the inside linebackers, leads the way with an annual salary of $200,000. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kevin Lynch ($131,000), running game coordinator/offensive line coach Colin Johnson ($126,000), Zidenberg ($113,000) and special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Cory Connolly ($100,000) are among those who make six-figure annual salaries. Connolly, who joined the staff as a graduate assistant in 2015 and full-time in 2018, and Lynch, who joined the staff in 2016, are two of the longest tenured coaches on the staff.

Defensive line coach Keith McKenzie, who joined the staff in 2016 alongside Neu, makes $86,000. Passing game coordinator/tight ends coach Jared Elliott, the former Western Illinois head coach, makes $85,000. Wide receivers coach Marcus Knight makes $82,500. Both cornerbacks coach and running backs coach Joey Hecklinski, who serve as co-recruiting coordinators, make $77,500.

The assistant coaches also have the ability to make bonuses. Neu's bonus pool, for which he makes recommendations on division and distribution, includes the following:

$30,000 for defeating a Power Five opponent

$20,000 for "MAC West Division win and MAC Championship appearance"

$30,000 for "MAC Division Champions"

$60,000 for bowl victory

$6,000 each for top 3 in MAC total offense, total defense

$6,000 each for GPA > 3.00 for offensive, defensive teams

How much BSU football coaches will make (base salary) in 2022

Head coach Mike Neu: $453,000

Assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Tyler Stockton: $200,000

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kevin Lynch: $131,000

Special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Cory Connolly: $100,000

Passing game coordinator/tight ends coach Jared Elliott: $85,000

Cornerbacks coach/co-recruiting coordinator Vic Hall: $77,500

Running backs coach/co-recruiting coordinator Joey Hecklinski: $77,500

Running game coordinator/offensive line coach Colin Johnson: $126,000

Wide receiver coach Marcus Knight: $82,500

Defensive line coach Keith McKenzie: $86,000

Passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Josh Zidenberg: $113,000

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school athletics for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com, on Twitter @rgeneraljr or phone at 765-283-8864.