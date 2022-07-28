County cricket: Kemar Roach rips through Warks in Surrey win – as it happened

Surrey v Warwickshire - LV= Insurance County Championship<br>LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Kemar Roach of Surrey runs in to bowl during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Surrey and Warwickshire at The Kia Oval on July 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for Surrey CCC) Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

6.54pm BST

Emma John's roundup

Surrey remain top of Division One after Kemar Roach undid Warwickshire ’s excellent day-three batting with a devastating opening spell. He took four for 18 in five overs as the visitors were bowled out with a lead of 247. Surrey seemed to have saved all their best shots for the final chase – including three sixes from Will Jacks to win the game.

Steve Patterson, whose contract will not be renewed next season, announced his resignation as Yorkshire captain after their defeat to Hampshire. An aggressive opening stand from Ian Holland and Felix Organ put Hampshire quickly on their way to their target of 214.

Tom Bailey finished with career-best figures of career 11 for 110 in Lancashire ’s 184-run victory against Kent, after their batters came out swinging to set up a declaration before lunch. Kent were quickly in trouble at 10 for three, and Washington Sundar contributed three for 24 with his off-spin to help wrap up the game in the afternoon.

A bold teatime declaration from Gloucestershire – and 10 wickets in the match for Zafar Gohar – failed to bring their first victory of the season as Northamptonshire delivered a thrilling run-chase to reach their 202-run target with two wickets remaining.

There were high-scoring draws in the Division One game at Chelmsford – where Somerset racked up 605 for six declared against Essex and Tom Banton became the first concussion substitute to score a first-class century – and in Durham ’s Division Two game against Middlesex .

The other two matches in Division Two were over by tea. With the ball still moving at Trent Bridge, Ollie Robinson and Bradley Currie nipped out the Nottinghamshire tail early – but not before they had an unassailable lead of 398. Dane Paterson and James Pattinson then picked up where they had left off on days one and two, bowling Sussex out for 142, one fewer than their first-innings total.

And Anuj Dal added a maiden first-class five-fer to his second-innings century as Derbyshire took the five remaining wickets needed to ease them to a 98-run win over Worcestershire .

5.51pm BST

I’m currently writing up for the paper but for those still keeping an eye, Northants now need only 33 runs off the final 10 overs with five wickets in hand. Eminently doable.

5.29pm BST

A stumping for James Bracey at Gloucestershire, his second in the innings! Northants are four down now, needing 57 runs to win… who’s your money on?

5.15pm BST

Northants have lost a third wicket in their chase against Gloucestershire. They now need 64 runs off a minimum of 19 overs… the last live game of this round is truly, well, live.

5.11pm BST

They’ve called time at Chester-le-Street , where Scott Borthwick and Jonathan Bushnell saw Durham through safely to the close against Middlesex after a little wobble at 57-3.

5.07pm BST

Steve Patterson says he’s stepping down as Yorkshire captain in the aftermath of their loss to Hampshire:

“It’s been made clear to me over the last few days that my career at Yorkshire will come to an end when the season finishes. With that in mind, now is the appropriate time to step back from the captaincy. It will allow me time to consider my future, and to enjoy the time I have left playing at the club.

“I will remain available for selection for the remainder of the summer, and if selected, will give my all for the team as I have done for the past 18 years.”

5.05pm BST

And it’s a long-anticipated draw at Chelmsford, where the teams have shaken hands with Essex 30 for 1 in their second innings.

5.04pm BST

That’s the game for Surrey … Will Jacks, who came out after they lost the wickets of Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes, has just finished it with three sixes. Surrey stay top of the Championship table, with Hampshire in second.

4.59pm BST

There’s still plenty of excitement on offer at Cheltenham, thanks to Gloucestershire’s tea-time declaration with a lead of 201. Northants have knocked off more than half of those already, courtesy of Ryan Rickelton’s rollicking half-century, but Zak Chappell has just trapped him lbw on 68, Northants 115-2.

4.47pm BST

Ollie Pope has thoroughly lived up to the excited ovation he got as he walked out to the crease here… it’s been another gem of an innings that has raced Surrey towards their target of 248, which is now only 35 away. He’s 42 off 45 balls, with Hashim Amla 75 not out at the other end.

4.39pm BST

Belated congratulations to Lancashire…

4.26pm BST

We haven’t talked about Sussex yet, I realise. All out for 142, they lost their game against Notts before tea. The bowling conditions were good at Trent Bridge - witness the wickets took Ollie Robinson whenever he got his hands on the ball. James Pattinson and Dane Paterson bowled handsomely – they took all 10 wickets in the first innings, and ended with eight each in the match – and the ball was swinging prodigiously for them. But there were 13 single figure scores in the Sussex batting, and seven of those were ducks.

4.18pm BST

Nine down now for Kent, Nathan Gilchrist bowled for a three-ball duck. The Lancs team will be inside and enjoying a cuppa before me.

4.16pm BST

Kent have just lost their eighth wicket against Lancashire and you’d have to say the writing is on the wall at Old Trafford. After two days of swinging, seaming conditions made the ball seem unplayable, it’s spin that’s doing for the batters now – specifically the offspin of India’s Washington Sundar, which has taken 3 for 24. Daniel Bell-Drummond has been doing his best to hold Kent together, and he’s still there on 69, but they’re really down to the bitter grounds at the bottom of the coffee cup here. (No, I still haven’t found a coffee, and yes, I am bitter.)

4.08pm BST

Well, here’s a thing. Essex have come back after tea, and their first-innings double-centurion Nick Browne has edged the fifth ball of Peter Siddle’s opening over to the keeper. So they’re 0-1, trailing Somerset by 100 runs, after a first innings in which they made 505 for 9 declared.

And instantly my mind has gone to this song by We Are Scientists:



4.05pm BST

Apologies for my absence, I have been hunting for a coffee (I still haven’t found one).

3.44pm BST

Teatime-ish scores

DIVISION ONE



Chelmsford: Essex 505-9 dec v Somerset 605-6

Cheltenham : Gloucestershire 317 & 363-9 dec v Northamptonshire 479

Old Trafford: Lancashire 145 & 436-9 dec v Kent 270 & 115-7

The Oval: Warwickshire 253 & 310 v Surrey 316 & 146-2

Scarborough: Yorkshire 159 & 272 v Hampshire 218 & 214-3

DIVISION TWO

Chester-le-Street: Durham 421-7 dec & 92-3 v Middlesex 455

New Road: Derbyshire 130 & 343 v Worcestershire 185 & 190

Trent Bridge : Nottinghamshire 240 & 301 v Sussex 143 & 142

3.40pm BST

Well this is nice , 18-year-old James Rew has just scored his maiden first-class century, so he and Tom Banton can celebrate together this evening. Barkeep, another round of ice cream floats!

3.24pm BST

It’s official people, Tom Banton made history today. Remember this for your next fiendishly difficult cricket-themed quiz.

3.19pm BST

Kent are now five wickets down against Lancashire, courtesy of this piece of brilliance from Washington Sundar…

Which I think requires me to use this gif:

3.12pm BST

Hampshire beat Yorkshire at Scarborough , by seven wickets. James Vince has knocked off the final runs with a trademark cover drive, and finished on 43 not out. It’s an eighth win of the season for Hants, and a vital one for their title ambitions…

3.04pm BST

Nottinghamshire are closing in on Sussex, who are now seven down and still 279 shy of their enormous fourth-innings target. James Pattinson has taken 3 for 43 and Cheteshwar Pujara is running out of partners… this game started a day after the rest, and it’s likely to be one of the soonest to end.

2.58pm BST

Surrey have knocked the first 100 off their run-chase, and you’d have to say they’re making it look increasingly easy. Just one wicket down, Rory Burns has brought up his 50 with a pulled four, the outfield looks quicker than it has all game – and there are still 50 overs remaining to get the 139 runs needed.

2.49pm BST

It’s all over bar the seagulls at Scarborough, where Hampshire need just 26 more runs to win, and James Vince is creaming cover drives.

2.31pm BST

No hat-trick for Tom Helm at Chester-le-Street, who had Alex Lees caught at fine leg and Nic Maddinson caught behind off balls five and six of the over… David Bedingham survived the first ball of Helm’s next, and Helm bowled it out for a maiden.

But either way, Durham are really giving themselves a scare here in a game that was supposed to be heading for a bore draw. 64 for 3, with a micro-lead of 30.

2.23pm BST

A late dash of hope for Yorkshire at Scarborough, where they’ve taken two in three balls. Holland & Organ have disbanded, Joe Weatherley’s gone for a duck, and Hampshire have flumped – yes, you heard me, flumped – from 135-0 to 147-3. But newcomers James Vince and Nick Gubbins now have four apiece and Hampshire only need 59 more runs to win.

2.14pm BST

Northamptonshire have a breakthrough at Cheltenham, having failed to take a wicket all morning. The home captain Graeme van Buuren has been proving a thorn in their side as they look to finish off the Gloucestershire innings but Jack White has just had Zafar Gohar caught behind and Gloucs are now 273-7, with a lead of 111. Good thing I’m sitting in the stands with my legs up on the row in front, really.

1.57pm BST

He’s done it! Tom Banton brings up his maiden first-class century off 104 balls, he’s scored 12 fours and four sixes, and he wasn’t even a part of the XI before this morning.

Holland & Organ watch : Holland’s out.

1.53pm BST

Holland & Organ have knocked another 14 off Hampshire’s target already since lunch. The visitors now need just 79 runs.

Banton watch : he’s on 99.

1.45pm BST

Here’s a question – Tom Banton resumes after lunch at Chelmsford just seven runs off what would be a maiden first-class century. And he’s only playing as a concussion substitute for Lewis Goldsworthy, who showed symptoms overnight after being beaned by a bouncer from Shane Snater. So… would this be the first Championship century by a concussion sub? I will endeavour to find the answer, but feel free to beat me to it.

1.10pm BST

Lunchtime scores

DIVISION ONE



Chelmsford: Essex 505-9 dec v Somerset 480-3

Cheltenham : Gloucestershire 317 & 247-6 v Northamptonshire 479

Old Trafford: Lancashire 145 & 436-9 dec v Kent 270 & 28-3

The Oval: Warwickshire 253 & 310 v Surrey 316 & 49-0

Scarborough: Yorkshire 159 & 272 v Hampshire 218 & 121-0

DIVISION TWO

Chester-le-Street: Durham 421-7 dec & 36-0 v Middlesex 455

New Road: Derbyshire 130 & 343 v Worcestershire 185 & 190

Trent Bridge : Nottinghamshire 240 & 301 v Sussex 143 & 66-2

1.06pm BST

The PA here at the Oval just announced that there’s no ice cream truck in the ground today, and there was an audible groan from the stands. Anyway, Surrey aren’t messing around here, they’ve just gone to lunch 49-0 off 13 overs and they’ve got their eyes on the prize. There are 199 runs still needed, so it’s going to be a fun afternoon, Magnum or no.

12.59pm BST

Congratulations to Derbyshire , who have beaten Worcestershire at New Road before lunch! What a turnaround that’s been, from 14 for 5 on day one. The 26-year-old Anuj Dal has finished the game with a maiden five-fer (5-40) to go with his unbeaten century, so I hope he’s got something nice planned for the rest of the afternoon. A celebratory ice cream at the very, very least.

12.55pm BST

Holland & Organ still plying their trade at Scarborough, they’ve scored 25 runs off the last three overs and Hampshire are now 114-0 with only 100 needed.

12.49pm BST

Watch Tom Banton go from 54 to 72 in the course of a single Dan Lawrence over…

12.45pm BST

I can only apologise for jinxing Joe Denly. The man lasted five balls after my rescue-mission line. Kent are currently 24 for 3 and I guess it’s time for the back-up plan to the back-up plan. How many Thunderbirds were there, anyway?

12.38pm BST

If you haven’t read m’colleague Simon Burnton’s report from last night’s T20, I can recommend it to you on the strength of the first line alone.

12.26pm BST

Kent have lost two at Old Trafford! Both openers gone, Zak Crawley for 4, Ben Compton for 2, and Joe Denly is going to need to launch his second rescue mission of the match here.

12.23pm BST

What a game Anuj Dal is having at New Road. Having top-scored in both innings, he’s now ripping through Worcestershire with the ball – he’s taken three wickets in seven deliveries to bring Derbyshire to the brink of victory. Worcestershire are eight down, 117 adrift, and Dal has 4 for 32.

12.19pm BST

Bernard Cribbins has died , and while I’m too young (cough) to have appreciated his complete oeuvre, one of his songs was a big part of my childhood – my gran and my parents used to sing it all the time – so I’m just going to leave this here in his honour.

12.13pm BST

The first innings are finally over at Chester-le-Street where Middlesex are all out for 455 and the aggregate score is now 876 for 14. But it’s still not a patch on Essex v Somerset, where 915 runs have now been scored for the loss of only 12 wickets. Congratulations to everyone involved.

12.05pm BST

The chase is on here at the Oval too. Roach has picked up his five-fer with the final wicket of the Warwickshire innings (5-72) and the teams are back out now with Surrey needing 248 in the remaining 82 overs.

12.03pm BST

Lancashire have declared against Kent, having batted in what you’d call ‘declaration style’ all morning. They’ve added 59 runs in 12 overs and set a target of 312, with 82 overs remaining in the day. And in a funny old piece of statistical symmetry, their Nos 9, 10 and 11 all scored two runs off eight balls.

11.51am BST

Hampshire are cracking along in the chase at Scarborough. They’re 50-0 already, 164 still to get. They seem like a reliable brand, that Holland & Organ.

11.44am BST

Kemar Roach is what we like to call “in the game” here at The Oval. He nearly pulled off a blinding catch at extra cover, parrying the ball as it whipped over his head. Roach wheeled around, knocked it up again, and seemed about to take it on the dive – you have to picture this all happening in the beat of a hummingbird’s wing – before he, and the ball, both hit the ground. It would have been the kind of catch they write ballads about.

But anyway, he didn’t make it, so instead he just knocked Nathan McAndrew’s off stump out of the ground in the next over.

11.34am BST

Nottinghamshire are all out at Trent Bridge, so Sussex now have a fourth-innings target. Unfortunately for them, it’s 399. But excellent tail-mopping work there from Ollie Robinson, who’s taken two in four balls to finish with a five-fer. His figures from this match are 9 for 104.

11.28am BST

And another one! Brad Wheal lbw to Jordan Clark for 1. Warwickshire were 270-4 overnight, they’re now 293-8.

11.25am BST

Two more wickets at The Oval! Kemar Roach now has three in six deliveries… Sam Hain fell for 96 to a tumbling catch from Ben Foakes and now Michael Burgess is trapped lbw. This is a terrible start for Warwickshire after all the hard work they put in yesterday.

11.19am BST

A good (and dare we say vital?) start to the day for Sussex, who have taken two wickets already at Trent Bridge. And how pleasing is this one? It’s the cricketing equivalent of ASMR.

11.14am BST

Hampshire’s opening pair, Holland and Organ, sound like a firm that makes high-end audio equipment, I reckon. Anyway, they’re 10-0 as they set about chasing that target of 214 from Yorkshire at Scarborough.

Kemar Roach has just got Will Rhodes out here at the Oval, for 74 – Warwickshire now five down. The batting has felt, shall we say, languid, at points here over the past couple of days but Sam Hain is now only five away from his century and he and Michael Burgess need to up this lead of 217. And even as I write that, Burgess gets off the mark with a four!

11.01am BST

I’ve just spotted that comments weren’t turned on on the blog this morning so apologies for that, they should be switched on now.

10.58am BST

Ollie Robinson – the Kent Covid-sub, not the Sussex and England seamer – is feeling confident that batting is getting easier at Old Trafford, where Lancashire are currently 252 runs ahead with five wickets remaining. “I guess it will be a different challenge when it comes to batting but it’s a pretty good pitch to bat on now,” he said last night. “We have batted to save games quite a lot this season and actually done it quite well and although obviously we want to win I think a draw is the most likely outcome.”

10.50am BST

We’ve got a delayed start at Chester-le-Street, where it’s been a bit damp, and the covers are only just coming off. Play at 11.15am there.

10.49am BST

Start of play scores

DIVISION ONE



Chelmsford: Essex 505-9 dec v Somerset 359-3

Cheltenham : Gloucestershire 317 & 135-5 v Northamptonshire 479

Old Trafford: Lancashire 145 & 377-5 v Kent 270

The Oval: Warwickshire 253 & 270-4 v Surrey 316

Scarborough: Yorkshire 159 & 272 v Hampshire 218 & 9-0

DIVISION TWO

Chester-le-Street: Durham 421-7 dec v Middlesex 417-7

New Road: Derbyshire 130 & 343 v Worcestershire 185 & 108-5

Trent Bridge : Nottinghamshire 240 & 284-7 v Sussex 143

10.37am BST

Wednesday's round up

Yorkshire , Lancashire and Derbyshire can all congratulate themselves on their fighting spirit at the end of this third day’s play. In each case their batters dragged them back into games that they had seemed almost to forfeit with their low scores on the very first day.

In Division One, Lancashire vastly improved on their first-innings total of 145 against Kent thanks to Luke Wells, who fell two runs short of his hundred, and 25-year-old Josh Bohannon, who made his sixth first-class century. Lancashire finished the day on 377 for five, with a lead of 252.

Hampshire rued a dropped catch off Adam Lyth as he began Yorkshire’s reply with a steady half-century, before Jonathan Tattersall (63) and Matthew Waite (47) helped the home side set a target of 214.

Gloucestershire had less luck against Northamptonshire , who added an extra 126 to their overnight score from their final three wickets. Only Marcus Harris provided the kind of score Gloucestershire needed and at 135 for five, they still trail by 27 runs.

Warwickshire had a good day against Surrey despite losing early wickets. They recovered from seven for two to 270 for four, Sam Hain and Will Rhodes ending the day with an unbroken partnership of 127, Warwickshire’s lead 207.

Somerset saved the follow-on against Essex’ s 505 for nine declared, although the joy of Matt Renshaw’s century was tempered by concern for captain Tom Abell, who retired hurt on 90. Somerset will resume on 359 for 3.

In Division Two Middlesex kept their heads and compiled a patient response to Durham ’s 421 for seven declared. Anuj Dal finished with unbeaten century as Derbyshire continued to pile on runs against Worcestershire , setting them a fourth innings target of 289. And on the second day at Trent Bridge, three quick wickets from Ollie Robinson could not stop Nottinghamshire racking up a 381-run lead against Sussex .

10.23am BST

Preamble

Hello from The Oval, where the Warwickshire players are engaged in a fairly noisy game of foot-volleyball on the outfield. Meanwhile the gentlemen of Surrey are standing in a circular huddle, arms clasped behind their backs, overlooked by the Micky Stewart Members’ Pavilion. The big question here is, when will Warwickshire declare? (And what are the rules of foot-volleyball? I’d be delighted to hear your answers to that one, and whether there’s a better name for it.)