ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Lori Loughlin Slammed After Breaking Silence on College Admissions Scandal

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 11

LocalGuy
3d ago

Next time she should simply bribe the college like every other rich person. Her “crime” was not directly bribing the school

Reply
6
Colleen Mayotte
2d ago

Drop it! She served her time! Not the only celebrity to be involved. Let her get on with her life and career. She is not the only celebrity to serve time!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Felicity Huffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Scholarships#Television#Breaking Silence#Full House#Project Angel Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy