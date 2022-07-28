Cass County Rabbit Table Raffle Tickets Available at Friday’s Show

(Atlantic) Cass County Fair 4H and FFA Rabbit Show Superintendent Justin Retallic is spearheading a fundraiser for new rabbit cage tables.

Retallic says the current wooden tables have been remodeled numerous times and are not all safe to handle. He said five or six years ago; they started drawing a design for new ones. “What we came up with is a metal frame table that does not have sharp edges, is safer, and is easier to handle,” said Retallic. “Besides that, our 4-H and FFA exhibitors cannot clean underneath the current wooden tables. The new ones have a removable tray so the kids can clean beneath the rabbits throughout the fair. The new tables will improve the appearance and keep them cleaner. Additionally, the legs are removable for more accessible storage, and I think they will work out quite well.”

Retallic received permission from the fair board to conduct a raffle during the rabbit show. “Local businesses donated items to be placed on the raffle,” said Retallic. “People can purchase one ticket for $2.00, three tickets for $5.00, six tickets for $10.00, or thirteen tickets for $20.00. The winners will be drawn at the end of the rabbit show on Friday. The winners don’t have to be present to win.”

Retallic says each table costs roughly $1,000.00. There are ten tables, and he would like to replace one or two tables yearly. He says cash donations are also welcome.

The 4H and FFA Rabbit Show starts at 8:00 a.m. on Friday at the inside show ring.